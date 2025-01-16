Was Brad Pitt’s Girlfriend Ines De Ramon A Contributing Factor To Him And Angelina Jolie Finalizing Their Drawn Out, 'Eight Year War Of The Roses' Divorce?

2025 is a new year in so many ways, but it is the first year since 2016 that the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not an ongoing concern, and that should count for something. After eight years Jolie and Pitt finally signed their divorce papers just before New Year’s and it’s being suggested that the credit should go to Brad Pitt’s girlfriend.

While Pitt and Jolie had not been officially divorced, they have been legally separated since 2019, allowing them to potentially remarry. Rumors have indicated that Pitt may be headed down that road with current flame Innes de Ramon. Page Six quotes an unnamed “insider” that it was de Ramon who had been urging her beau to just put the whole issue behind them, saying…

He was influenced by Ines to finally settle. Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses. She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled.

While we have to take an unnamed source with a grain of salt, it’s certainly possible that de Ramon was a significant influence on this decision. While the couple has been together since 2022, and it took this long for a settlement to happen, all rumors have indicated things are only getting more serious between them. It could be that both de Ramon and Pitt wanted to make a clean break from the former relationship before taking the new one to new places.

The divorce agreement is sealed, so we don’t know exactly what the terms of the settlement are, or how they might have changed from what either side had been fighting for previously. If the claim that Pitt was the one who moved to end the battle is true, he may have given up on things he had been fighting for. But we'll likely never know the truth of what went down.

We know that child custody was a major sticking point, with Jolie fighting to limit Pitt’s visitation. At this point, that may have simply not been a significant issue. Of Pitt and Joie’s six children, only the youngest, 16-year-old twins, are still minors. The rest are adults who are free to see their parents as they choose.

While the divorce proceedings are behind Pitt and Joie, their time in court on opposite sides is not. Brad Pitt is still suing his ex-wife over the sale of her share of the Château Miraval the pair owned. Pitt claims the two had an agreement that one would not sell without the permission of the other. Jolie recently dropped her countersuit, meaning this single lawsuit is now the lone remaining issue between them. Jolie's motion to dismiss the suit recently failed, meaning the case is a little closer to trial now.