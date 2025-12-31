That Time Heath Ledger Was Jokingly Shaded By One Of His Dark Knight Co-Stars For Landing The Joker Role

Long before The Dark Knight reshaped the new superhero movie landscape and became widely regarded as one of the best superhero movies of all time, Heath Ledger's casting as the Joker was met with widespread skepticism. Fans questioned if the actor, best known for romantic dramas and character-driven performances, could pull off one of DC’s most iconic villains. The doubt feels almost absurd looking back on it now, but at the time, it was a pretty common consensus. Well, turns out, the Brokeback Mountain lead was catching shade, although jokingly, from some of his own Dark Knight co-stars for landing the part of the clown prince of crime.

The castmate in question was David Dastmalchian, who played one of the Joker’s henchmen in Christopher Nolan’s film. In a wide-ranging interview with Collider , Dastmalchian reflected on his career in genre films and on working alongside Ledger during a pivotal moment in superhero movie history. According to the Late Night with the Devil star, when he first met the Brothers Grimm veteran performer on set, he couldn’t resist poking fun at the casting choice. He explained:

When I met him, I jokingly said, ‘When I heard that you were going to be the Joker, I thought it was a terrible idea,’ just being silly, but I was being honest — and he laughed so hard, he thought that was really funny. He said, ‘I did, too.’ And look how fucking wrong I was. Best Joker to ever adorn the makeup of the Clown Prince of Crime. And I don't think that anyone would ever be able to top it.

What makes the moment stand out isn’t just the honesty, but the Knight's Tale star's reaction. Rather than taking offense, he laughingly agreed, taking the jab in stride. That response speaks volumes about how seriously Ledger took the role and how aware he was of the expectations stacked against him. He didn’t approach the Joker with ego or defensiveness, but instead seemingly saw it as a career risk worth taking.

Dastmalchian’s broader comments paint the 10 Things I Hate About You actor as someone warm and intensely focused on the work. Despite being the clear centerpiece of the film, Ledger treated even smaller-role actors with kindness and curiosity, taking the time to talk and listen between takes. When it was time to perform, however, he could flip a switch (just ask Michael Caine) and entirely disappear into the character, a skill Dastmalchian described as the level of artistry he still aspires to.

It’s incredible to think about how dramatically public perception shifted once The Dark Knight arrived in theaters in 2008. Ledger’s Joker wasn’t just good but was transformative. The performance earned him a posthumous Academy Award and set a new benchmark for comic book villains, influencing everything from casting conversations to how seriously the genre is taken today.

Hearing a co-star admit he initially thought the casting was a bad idea doesn’t diminish the I'm Not There star's achievement. If anything, it underscores it. The Joker wasn’t a safe choice, and the Monster's Ball actor knew that going in. The fact that he could laugh about it and even agree with the skepticism makes the final result all the more impressive.

Nearly two decades later, Heath Ledger’s Joker remains the standard against which all others are measured. And thanks to stories like this from people who were actually there, the legend feels a little more human.

Comicbook fans can revisit the iconic Joker performance by streaming it and nearly all DC movies with an HBO Max subscription.