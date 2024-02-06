‘That’s Not How This Works’: Brie Larson Reveals Why She Was Freaking Out So Hard Meeting JLo And It’s A Really Sweet Story
Brie Larson speaks out on meeting JLo and the viral meltdown that followed.
Last month during the Golden Globes the biggest story wasn’t who actually the Golden Globe winners, it was what happened outside when Brie Larson met Jennifer Lopez. It turns out Larson is a massive JLo fan, so when the two crossed paths at the awards, Larson kind of freaked out a little bit, and went viral in the process. Now the actress is speaking out about the experience, and it’s only becoming sweeter.
Larson was recently a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the host brought up the meeting, even showing the clip of Larson’s near-panic attack when she realized JLo was going to be walking by. Larson explained, as she did to JLo at the time, that seeing Selena as a child was what inspired her to be an actor, and why she never thought this day would come. Larson said…
Jennifer Lopez talked about meeting Larson, and how special she thought the encounter was. Lopez herself understood being inspired to become an actor by watching a movie, having seen Rita Moreno herself as a child. Lopez seemed honored to have been on the other side of that relationship.
Of course, Larson, who has a history of going full fangirl, has been a big Hollywood star for years, to the point that it’s almost surprising that the two hadn’t met before the 2024 Golden Globes. But Brie Larson has a very understandable reason for why she never believed she would meet JLo. She explained…
I think any of us who have met celebrities have felt this way from time to time. We spend so much time watching them that they don’t feel like real people. It’s like they come from another reality the rest of us did not. You can watch Brie Larson’s full and totally relatable comments below.
I think we know one person who will be sitting down to watch the upcoming Jennifer Lopez movie when the This is Me...Now release date hits in a couple of weeks. Brie Larson laughed off the idea that she and JLo should make a movie together. She clearly doesn’t think she could handle being around her idol that long, but seeing these two together is so heartwarming the rest of us may need more of it.
Dirk
