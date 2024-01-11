After Sweet (And Very Viral) Moment On The Red Carpet With Brie Larson, JLo Speaks Out

It has been said that we should not meet our heroes, but Brie Larson met hers recently and it went very well. It was an emotional moment for her, Jennifer Lopez, and really anybody who caught the moment on the red carpet of the Golden Globes.

The video of Larson fangirling everywhere has taken the internet by storm. The two stars, who had apparently never met previously, happened to cross paths on the red carpet, leading Larson to admit something that brought both actors to tears, and now Lopez has spoken more about what happened and what it meant to her.

What Happened Between Brie Larson And Jennifer Lopez

The moment happened while Brie Larson was being interviewed by ET, and Jennifer Lopez happened to walk by. Larson took the opportunity to say something she’s wanted to say for some time as she credits a Jennifer Lopez performance for making her want to pursue acting as a career. Larson said in part…

You mean so much to me. I’m such a huge fan. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor and you’ve always meant so much to me.

The moment was emotional for both women. Larson ended her interview because she simply couldn’t continue in her current state, saying she needed to go do a shot of tequila. The Captain Marvel actress was captured later on the red carpet by Today just shouting out to people that she had met JLo because it all meant so much to her.

How Jennifer Lopez Responded

But the meeting of these two stars didn’t only impact Brie Larson in a big way. Speaking with Apple Music 1 (via US Weekly), Jennifer Lopez, whose new film This Me...Now has a release date in February got a little emotional just talking about the experience, because the response from Larson was a sort of validation of the work she has done in her career. Lopez said…

It brings tears to my eyes now because it’s very moving, because you give your heart and soul to this when you’re an artist.

It was also something of a full circle moment for Jennifer Lopez, as she certainly had her own experience of being young and seeing a film performance that pushed her into that career, and so realizing that she was that person for somebody else was powerful. Lopez continued…

I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me. When I was looking at Brie and I saw her and I was just staring in her eyes because she was so locked in with me and just [was] like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long.’

This whole exchange was wonderful to witness. It will not be a shock if 20 years from now a young actress tells Brie Larson that her Oscar win in Room or another of Larson's great roles inspired them to become an actor. Hopefully she and Lopez get to share the screen in an upcoming movie.