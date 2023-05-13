Brie Larson Went Viral On TikTok For Fangirling Over John Cena, And I'm Obsessed With Their Adorable Interaction

Brie Larson is among the latest big names to join the Fast family, and you know what, she’s living her best life with her latest franchise role. The actress rolled up in a classy black dress at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Italy on Friday, and went viral for freaking out over her co-star John Cena arriving at the premiere mid-interview. And you know what, you love to see it!

Over 3 million TikTok users so far have witnessed Brie Larson’s fangirl moment for John Cena and now it’s your turn. Check out the video:

Brie Larson jumped up and down for another member of the Fast X cast who is none other than THE John Cena. The former WWE star comically stopped in his tracks to say “What’s happening?” and scream as Larson and seemingly a journalist next to her yelled his name. Then, it got a bit awkward as Cena walked the other way, but how cute is that seeing the Captain Marvel actress totally geek over her fellow actor?

Brie Larson looked absolutely stunning at the premiere of the Fast X movie , which is set to hit theaters next weekend. The actress was donning a vintage ‘90s Versace gown that had a plunging neckline and an open back with ties across it. Check out the full look here:

As Brie Larson previously revealed while filming Fast X, her character is named Tess . She is reportedly the daughter of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, but other than that we really don’t know a ton about her role in the exciting release.

The first reactions for Fast X did drop on Friday to mixed results. CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg called the movie a “win,” especially citing Jason Momoa’s villain as a highlight. Other early reviewers called the movie everything from “shocking” to “utterly ridiculous” to “stupidly entertaining.”

We have to wonder how many scenes John Cena and Brie Larson share in the upcoming movie. The actors actually did star in the same movie in 2015, as they both appeared in Trainwreck, one of the Peacemaker star's early comedic roles. For Fast X, Cena will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom and Jordana Brewster’s Mia, who also happens to be a master thief, assassin and great driver. Since Jakob was a former agent for Mr. Nobody, perhaps Tess will have a history with him?