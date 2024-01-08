Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me…Now: Release Date And Other Things We Know About JLo's New Album And Movie

A little over two decades ago Jennifer Lopez released her deeply personal album, This Is Me… Then. Now, she’s set to drop a follow-up aptly called This Is Me…Now, and she’s made a film to go along with it. So, as we anticipate her first album in a decade that will touch on her life over the last 20 years and her relationship with Ben Affleck , let’s go over what we know about the This Is Me…Now album and film.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

This Is Me…Now, both the album and the movie, which Jennifer Lopez has dubbed a “musical experience,” will come out on Friday, February 16 on the 2024 movie schedule according to On The JLo .

How Are The This Is Me…Now Film And Album Connected?

(Image credit: Jennifer Lopez YouTube)

While Taylor Swift and Beyoncé's recent films are pro shots of their concerts, Jennifer Lopez’s movie will be a companion to her album This Is Me…Now. Based on the trailer, it looks like this project will be kind of like a visual album, like Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

So, when the album This Is Me…Now comes out, you’ll also be able to witness the stunning visuals that go along with it.

What Is This Is Me…Now About?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez announced This Is Me…Now a year ago, about a year and a half after she and Ben Affleck tied the knot , and she spoke about how reflective it is. During a chat with Apple Music , she explained how she wrote a lot of songs about her partner and their love for each other, noting the album’s message:

We captured me at this moment in time when I was reunited with the love of my life, and we decided we were going to be together forever. And the whole message of the album then [referencing This Is Me …Then] is this love exists, this is a real love. Now, I think what the message of the album is [referencing This Is Me…Now] very much, if you were wondering, like me at times, lost hope or almost given up, don’t, because true love does exist and some things do last forever and that’s real.

The description of the interview describes This Is Me…Now as Lopez singing with a “healed perspective,” and she wants to let the world know just how in love she is with her hubby.

Where Can You Listen To This Is Me…Now The Album

(Image credit: Apple Music)

Following the announcement of This Is Me…Now, the snippet of audio from JLo went viral on TikTok . However, other than that one part of a song, we haven’t heard anything from her ninth album. Luckily, we’ll get the first single, “Can’t Get Enough” on January 10, and the full project on February 16.

To stream these songs, you can pre-save them on music services including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and Deezer.

Where You Can Stream The This Is Me…Now Movie

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Is Me…Now the movie will be available through an Amazon Prime subscription on February 16. According to a press release from Amazon MGM Studios, JLo’s film will be released in 240 countries and territories around the world. So, as long as you have a good old Prime Video subscription, you’ll be able to take in the stunning visuals that Jennifer Lopez has created for her new album.

The This Is Me…Now Teaser Showcases The Visuals JLo Made To Go With The Album

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The film for This Is Me…Now appears to be a celebration of the album and Jennifer Lopez’s love. It’s full of life, color and fun dance numbers. Overall, it seems like there is a lot of variety packed into this musical film, and you can see the preview for yourself in the teaser trailer below:

There isn’t much we know about the plot of the film or what these visuals are about. However, the press release for This Is Me…Now provided some clarity about the movie. It said:

This is Me…Now: The Film is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life. Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals. Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.

Well, it sure sounds like we’re in for a treat! Based on this description, it seems JLo has made a multimedia experience for her fans that is big and bold. By mixing her ability to create incredible live performances -- just watch her Super Bowl halftime show -- with her acting skills -- she released two vastly different films in 2023 (Shotgun Wedding and The Mother) that show her range -- we’ll get an experience that capitalizes on this triple threat’s artistic skills.

This Is Me…Now Is A Companion To This Is Me…Then

(Image credit: Prime Video )

Back in 2002, when This Is Me…Then came out, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the power couple. And now, in the 2020s they are once again the power couple. However, they have a long and complicated relationship with lots of twists and turns, and her new album will touch on that.

JLo has talked about how This Is Me…Then prophesized her relationship with Affleck, in a way, and she’s spoken at length about how both albums are love letters to her husband. The first project features tracks like “Baby I Love U!” and “Dear Ben,” and her upcoming project has songs titled “Dear Ben pt. II,” “Can’t Get Enough” and “Mad In Love.”

The press release for the film and album notes that This Is Me…Then “celebrates the anniversary of its sister album,” which came out over 20 years ago, while also showing the world how in love Bennifer is.

How Many Tracks Are On This Is Me…Now?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There will be 13 tracks on Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me…Now. She posted the titles of the songs on X back in 2022 when she announced the project, and you can see them below:

1.This Is Me … Now https://t.co/ta40Liy91V Be Yours 3.Mad in Love 4.Can’t Get Enough 5.Rebound6.not. going. anywhere. 7.Dear Ben pt. ll8.Hummingbird 9.Hearts and Flowers 10.Broken Like Me 11.This Time Around 12.Midnight Trip to Vegas13.Greatest Love Story Never ToldNovember 25, 2022 See more

Notably, tracks that stick out are the title song, the sequel to “Dear Ben,” “Dear Ben pt. II,” “Hummingbird,” which is the bird used a lot throughout JLo’s advertising for this project, and “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” -- Bennifer famously got married in Sin City.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Co-Wrote The This Is Me…Now Film With Matt Walton

(Image credit: Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fittingly, Ben Affleck is a co-writer on Jennifer Lopez’s film along with Matt Walton, per a press release. Affleck famously won an Oscar with his best friend Matt Damon for writing Good Will Hunting, and he’s made a career as a director, actor and writer. So, it makes sense that he collaborated with his wife on a project that is all about their love.

Get excited folks! Jennifer Lopez is finally making her big return to music, and she’s devised quite the experience for her fans. Make sure to tune into the This Is Me…Now album and film when they drop on February 16, and check back at CinemaBlend for updates about JLo, her career and her love story with Ben Affleck.