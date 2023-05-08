Brie Larson Stunned In A White Dress And Samuel L. Jackson Continued To Be Her #1 Hype Man

Brie Larson is an Oscar-winning actress who has plenty of fans thanks to her long career, and tenure playing Carol Danvers in the MCU. She made her big debut in the franchise during Captain Marvel, which also starred a digitally de-aged Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The two also worked together on Kong: Skull Island, and clearly have a strong bond. Larson recently stunned in a white dress, Jackson continued to be her #1 hype man.

While Marvel fans love seeing Carol and Fury's bond on the big screen, the actors are also super close IRL. And when Larson takes to Instagram to post new photos, Jackson is often seen in the comments section gassing her up. Case in point: a photo dump from the Gold House 2nd Annual Gold Gala, which you can see below.

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Talk about stunning. The Room actress is super active on social media, resulting in a ton of fans. And while Larson is known for sharing her Captain Marvel work-outs on the social media platform, she also shows off the more glamorous side of being a movie star. And that includes having famous friends cheer you on like Sam Jackson.

Larson shared this post to her 6.9 million followers on Instagram, which (of course) includes her Captain Marvel co-star and friend. Jackson's response is the top comment on the new post, and it reads:

Glow Up, Bestie💕‼️👊🏾💯

How cute is that? Despite being a truly legendary actor of screen and stage, Jackson still has the time to help hype up friends like Larson on social media. And the Secret Invasion actor's comment definitely turned heads, as it's got over 650 likes at the time of writing this story. And the feeling is mutual, as Larson recently called Jackson her "soul mate" while celebrating his return to Broadway.

Of course, this isn't the only time that Sam Jackson has been shown sending love to Brie Larson on social media. In fact, he's kind of got a reputation for it-- to the delight of fans. Just four days ago she posted a selfie on Instagram, which also ended up capturing the attention/adulation of her Kong: Skull Island collaborator. The post can be seen below:

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Once again Sam Jackson was the top comment on this post, with a short and sweet message that proved he's the #1 hype man of the Marvels actress. His super popular comment reads:

YES💕💯‼️

Scrolling through Larson's Instagram grid, every few posts will feature encouraging words from the Pulp Fiction actor. It's heartwarming to see just how close these two actors are, despite their age difference. Clearly their movies together have bonded them. And luckily there are more coming.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson are expected to reunite in the MCU for The Marvels, as seen in the movie's first trailer. While the upcoming Marvel movie is expected to focus on the titular team of heroes, it should be fascinating to see how involved Nick Fury is in the action. Especially since Secret Invasion will be available with a Disney+ subscription prior to that movie's release.

The Marvels will arrive in theaters on November 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.