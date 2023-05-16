Brie Larson Was Asked About Johnny Depp's Movie Being At Cannes, And She Was Having None Of It

The distinguished Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off Tuesday with the world premiere of Johnny Depp ’s first new movie in three years, Jeanne du Barry. Since it was announced that Depp’s first post-trial movie would have a big festival appearance, there’s been an ongoing discourse about the actor being celebrated at the event after his legal battle with Amber Heard, which included sexual assault claims. One journalist turned to Cannes juror Brie Larson to get her thoughts on the topic, but she wasn't having it. With that, she dropped a direct response as part of a rather awkward interaction at the top of the festival.

Brie Larson is one of nine jurors at 2023’s Cannes Film Festival, who are responsible for choosing which films in competition will receive an award. To note, Jeanne du Barry is not among the films competing at the festival that Larson will help judge. So per Variety , here’s what was said when the Captain Marvel star received a question about Johnny Depp's movie and whether she'd check it out for herself:

You're asking me that? Um, I don't know... I'm sorry I don't understand the correlation, or why me specifically? ... Well, you'll see, I guess, if I see [the movie], and I don't know how I'll feel about it if I do.

Based on the video of the exchange that was shared by the trade, the Oscar winner looked visibly confused as to why the question was directed to her. The journalist then mentioned that she was a celebrity advisor for Time’s Up -- a non-profit organization that raises money to support victims/survivors of sexual assault. Despite that, it's clear that the Room star doesn't believe that justifies asking her a question about the much-contested release.

Brie Larson’s involvement in the festival technically has little to do with Jeanne du Barry. Aside from the fact that it's not among the films she is directly involved in judging, she's also not required to attend the premiere. The Depp/Heard situation has certainly been a hot button topic for several years, but Larson’s response seems to make it clear that she's not looking to get in on the discussion. One would assume that she wants to keep the Cannes conversation focused on the titles she's responsible for.

Last summer, the jury for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial reached a verdict largely in favor of Depp after both parties made assault claims about the other. Heard testified about several alleged incidents including physical violence and sexual assault, whilst Depp asserted that Heard was the aggressor. Since the trial's conclusion, Johnny Depp has been stepping back into the movie business with his latest film and is getting ready to direct a movie starring Al Pacino a. He also signing a $20 million deal with Dior . Heard, on the other hand, has reportedly moved to Spain to live a more quiet life for the time being.

Jeanne du Barry is a period drama directed and co-written by Maïwenn, who also stars as the titular character. Set in France during the 1770s, the movie chronicles the relationship between a young woman and King Louis XV.