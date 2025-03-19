'Flood Him With All The Love Today.' It's Bruce Willis' Birthday, And Emma Heming Willis Has A Message For His Die Hard Fans

Did you know it’s Bruce Willis’ 70th birthday? Well, welcome to the party, pal, because the beloved Die Hard actor has a milestone birthday to celebrate. While he retired from acting back in 2022 due to a disorder called aphasia, his wife Emma Heming Willis continues to be a sweet direct line to him with her continued dedication to the Hollywood actor known for starring in one of the best action movies of all time.

Emma Heming Willis let Bruce Willis’ big birthday be known to the public by sharing a message on Instagram to fans on her social media. As she wrote:

It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you ✨

Willis chose to send some praise over the Bruce Willis’ fanbase on his birthday by calling them “one powerful bunch” that often rallies to support him, and of course the Instagram post was flooded with all sorts of happy birthday messages. Check out the cute photo of Willis his wife shared with the birthday shoutout:

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis have been husband and wife for just about 16 years, and it’s clear the model, actress and businesswoman has a lot of love for the ‘80s icon. We can only imagine the rough go of it the couple have had following Willis’ frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which has impacted his cognitive abilities in recent years.

As Heming Willis has become a caretaker to Bruce Willis along with his wife, she has taken their high-profile names to spread awareness about the disorder and advocate for the community who deals with the same condition in their family and friends. After Gene Hackman and his wife died last month, she spoke out about how “caregivers need care too” given their situation dealing with medical conditions at home as well.

We imagine Bruce Willis is surrounded by family today, which includes the actor’s five daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, who come from his marriage with Demi Moore, and Mabel and Evelyn from his current marriage. Considering all the support Moore’s kids threw in for their mom winning a Golden Globe earlier this year, surely he’s feeling the love today.

While Bruce Willis’ place in the public eye is unlikely to change anytime soon, it’s great to see this picture of the actor and kind words from his wife to the fans. Willis’ work is constantly being referenced – next in Glen Powell’s The Running Man performance , and his giant body of work has entertained us for decades. Happy Birthday, Bruce!