Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Opens Up About Gene Hackman And Betsy Arakawa’s Situation After Their Deaths: ‘Caregivers Need Care Too’

Emma and Bruce Willis in 2019 on a red carpet
(Image credit: Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Film at Lincoln Center)

A number of celebrity deaths have occurred recently, but the passing of Gene Hackman continues to make headlines thanks to the mystery surrounding it. The late actor, his wife, and his dog were found dead in their home, with the police investigating foul play. Amidst the ongoing discourse Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming opened up about the situation, sharing how caretakers need to be looked after as well.

Bruce Willis retired from acting in 2022, with his loved ones revealing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis has been open about what it's been like caring for her husband, both the good and the bad. The ongoing situation surrounding the Hackmans inspired her to post on Instagram, sharing her perspective on the tragedy. In her words:

So this is not something I would normally comment on, but I do really believe that there is some learning in this story in regards to the tragic passing of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman. It's just made me think of this broader story. And that is that caregivers need care too. And that they are vital. And that it is so important that we show up for them so that they can continue to show up or their person.

She's got a point. Caring for a loved one is a very specific job, one that has unique challenges. One of which is that people might forget to support and check-in on the caretakers themselves. After all, it's a physically and emotionally draining task.

Details about Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's deaths continue to trickle out, including the health issues they were both facing that resulted in their passing. Later in her same IG post, Emma Heming Willis offered her reaction to the tragedy, saying:

I think that there's this common misconception that like caregivers, they got it figured out. They got it covered, they're good. I don't subscribe to that. I think that we need to be showing up for them so that they can continue to show up for their person.

Each new report about what happened in the late couple's home is more sobering than the next, showing just how fragile life can be. Emma Heming Willis' big takeaway is that perhaps more care was needed across the board, especially once health issues popped up. And she's clearly been moved by the story of the Hackmans. You can see her video in full below:

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis)

A photo posted by on

This is only the latest example of Emma Heming Willis using her platform to speak about her experience as Bruce Willis' caretaker. She's been very generous about what's been going on from her, while Willis also has set boundaries when needed. That includes asking paparazzi and fans to not call out Bruce's name if they see him.

The situation surrounding the Hackmans' deaths is still ongoing, and will likely continue to make headlines for the foreseeable future. We'll just have to see if Willis ends up giving any more statement about the situation.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
