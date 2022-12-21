Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Heming Willis And More Congratulate 'Hot Kooky' Grandma Demi Moore After Rumer Willis Pregnancy Reveal

Good news has hit the families of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, as it's been revealed that a new arrival is on the way! And no, it’s not a sequel to one of the best action movies Willis may have been involved with. I'm referring to the fact that Rumer Willis revealed that she’s pregnant with her first child. With that, mother Demi Moore has taken to social media to usher in her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era.” And in an even more delightful development, the post drew responses from Gwyneth Paltrow, Emma Hemming Willis and more.

Demi Moore celebrated the big news via a post shared to her Instagram page and, quite frankly, she couldn't have found a better way to announce it to the world. Take a look:

Responses to the actress' big shift in life have been varied, but all are on the positive front. When it comes to the recently liberated Gwyneth Paltrow , this news came as a pleasant development and as such, prompted her to leave the following comment:

I’m into this phase for you.

Spirits have been bright recently with Demi Moore and her family. A recent photo of Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis posing with their family was a delightful sight to see, especially in light of the year that has seen Willis revealing his retirement due to an aphasia diagnosis . This further happiness is palpable, as even Rita Wilson commented as much with the following acknowledgement:

What happy, happy news!!!!!

Other reactions to Rumer Willis’ news were equally encouraging, though a bit more emotional. Adding to the tidings of great joy was none other than Glass Onion star Kate Hudson , who admitted to such a feeling in the following praise:

Oh boy. That just made me tear up 🙏 What a joy! ❤️ Love you guys ❤️

Some children, upon hearing their parents making this sort of promise, might feel a bit embarrassed. However, that wasn’t the case with Rumer Willis herself. In fact, she left this rather sweet response to her mother’s new “hot kooky” era:

Love you mama.

Rumer added a similar message to a social media reaction from her stepmother Emma Heming Willis. Emma posted the following photo through her own presence, which included another heartwarming note of congratulations:

The best baby wishes are bound to keep pouring in for Rumer Willis and her boyfriend, even after the little one has been delivered into the world. As Demi Moore is committed to being as hot and kooky of a grandmother as she can be, that love is only going to grow along with the child that will receive it.

Naturally, we here at CinemaBlend would like to extend our fondest wishes to Rumer, Demi, and the rest of the Willis/Moore family, as they enjoy the journey to this blessed event as a family. Especially since it'll likely result in yet another adorable Christmas photo with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's families at some point.