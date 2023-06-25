Bryce Dallas Howard Throws Back To Filming Famous Jurassic World Scene, And Read Her Lips To See How 'Terrified' She Was

Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park franchise revolutionized the film world and was a flick that defined 1993 , leaving audiences in awe of its groundbreaking dinosaur visual effects . And the franchise returned to cinemas in 2015 with Colin Trevorrow's first entry in his Jurassic World trilogy. Even after five years since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom graced the theaters, the memories are still vivid for Bryce Dallas Howard . The talented actress recently took to social media, treating fans to a behind-the-scenes photo that will instantly transport you back to the heart-pounding action of the franchise. In her role as the determined Claire Dearing, Howard offered a glimpse into the intensity she felt while filming one of the movie's most iconic scenes.

In an Instagram post, the Black Mirror alum shared a snapshot captured from behind the scenes of the second Jurassic World movie, showcasing herself along with Justice Smith’s Franklin Webb amid their gripping gyrosphere drop sequence. The actress accompanied the photo with a nostalgic caption, which read:

Happy 5th Anniversary to this WILD ride 🎢🦖 #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom⁣The gyrosphere drop with [Justice Smith] will forever hold a special (terrifying) place in my heart — and if you can read lips, you’ll know exactly how terrified I was 🤣 #JurassicWorld #JurassicJune

While I may not be an expert lip reader, I can undoubtedly spot an F-bomb when it's dropped! The scene that Bryce Howard refers to in her post was certainly one of the most anxiety-inducing moments in the film and her own life. The actress has previously revealed that the rollercoaster-like stunt was so intense that it caused her to faint . The opportunity to catch a behind-the-scenes glimpse of this thrilling stunt is undeniably exhilarating. Don't just take my word for it, though. Experience it for yourself in the captivating video below:

This isn’t the first time the Rocketman actress has thrown back to an iconic role of hers. The Spider-Man frenzy has reached new heights with the release of the new animated Spider-Man sequel earlier this month. Ever since audiences caught a glimpse of the first 15 minutes of Across the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon last year, the excitement for the return of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen battling evil has been palpable.

Speaking of Spider-Gwen, Howard portrayed Gwen Stacy in the live-action Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy . Now, with the concept of alternate spider-people fresh in everyone's minds, the talented actress recently took a nostalgic trip back to her iconic blonde look from Spider-Man 3, evoking a wave of fond memories among devoted fans. Amidst all the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Bryce delighted her admirers by sharing a throwback to her stunning blonde appearance from a 2006 photo shoot for Elle magazine. Feast your eyes on that other stunning flashback below.

