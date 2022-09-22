Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Megan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.

In December 2020, Tyler Perry revealed on Instagram that he’s newly single. It took inviting a highly-publicized couple into his home to give him hope about love. Perry spoke on Today With Hoda & Jenna that when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went through a rough time of their own. After details were revealed during their Oprah interview , he invited them into his Los Angeles home. And in turn, they reminded him that true love exists.

It was a very difficult time for them. And what I know about the two of them, I wish the world knew, how much these two love each other. They found each other out of all these odds against them finding each other. The love they have is really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.

The world knew Meghan Markle as an actress in the USA drama Suits. But her life took an unexpected change when she began a relationship with Prince Harry in 2016 which led to a royal wedding between them in May 2018. Unfortunately, Markle was reportedly feeling trapped by Palace restrictions of not being able to see her friends and feeling lonely. Eventually, she and Prince Harry removed themselves from the royal family and moved to Canada, and then relocated to Los Angeles to figure out their next move.

In an interview with The Cut it was revealed the Madea director got in touch with Markle after their marriage to let her know he sympathizes with her and that he would always be available for support. While they didn’t meet in person, the former actress reached out to Perry about their Canada stay with an uncertain future. After using the director’s estate for their new American life, they purchased a property in Santa Barbara County. Perry even gave them a grand piano as a homecoming gift to “write the soundtrack of your life.” It proves that Tyler Perry was really inspired by the love Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have for each other.

If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don’t want it. That’s really amazing.

Tyler Perry met model and activist Gelila Bekele at a Prince concert in 2007. In 2020, a source told People that the couple “amicably split” and “remain close friends.” Their focus is on being great parents to their eight-year-old son, Aman Tyler. While this American filmmaker's works reflect the troubling difficulties that can happen in a relationship, his newest work A Jazzman’s Blues seemingly shows that he believes in the love two people have no matter how forbidden it may be. The success this movie could bring can offer Perry a new chapter in his career.