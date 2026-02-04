Cameron Diaz’s Next Movie Is A Reunion, Too. So What’s It Like Back To Work With Keanu Reeves?
A reunion thirty years in the making.
Cameron Diaz’s return to acting continues to look less like a comeback tour and more like a carefully curated reunion run, and her latest stop just happens to involve Keanu Reeves. After reuniting with Jamie Foxx for Back in Action, she is now back on a red carpet with Reeves, promoting Jonah Hill’s upcoming Apple TV film Outcome. And their back-and-forth about their reunion has me so excited.
The pair were spotted together this week during an Apple TV press event, where they chatted about working together again for the first time in nearly three decades. As shared in a red carpet clip posted by Entertainment Tonight on Instagram, Diaz made it clear she was thrilled about the reunion, saying:
The Matrix franchise actor, in classic Keanu fashion, kept things simple and sincere, enthusiastically agreeing with her take and adding a cheerful, “It’s niiiice!” The energy between them felt easy and unforced, like two people who never lost the shorthand that comes from shared history.
Of course, that history eventually led the conversation back to their first film together — and that’s where Diaz tried to slam on the brakes. When Feeling Minnesota came up, the actress immediately attempted to disown it with playful embarrassment, joking:
Reeves wasn’t having any of it. From his perspective, the experience was a blast, regardless of how the movie itself landed. Diaz, meanwhile, doubled down on her self-deprecation, insisting:
In case you weren’t aware — I admittedly wasn’t — Feeling Minnesota was a scrappy, offbeat 1996 crime comedy that leaned hard into messy romance and indie chaos, and yeah, maybe it wasn't seen as one of the best movies of the 90s, . Directed by Steven Baigelman, the film stars Keanu Reeves as Jjaks, a soft-spoken drifter who falls head-over-heels for Freddie (Diaz), an ex-stripper who’s just married his volatile brother, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. What begins as an impulsive runaway romance quickly spirals into a Coen-adjacent tangle of stolen money, double-crosses, and bad decisions, all wrapped in peak ’90s indie quirk.
The movie wasn’t a hit, and critics were split. Still, in hindsight, it plays as an early, slightly unhinged showcase of the Charlie’s Angels veteran’s comic confidence and the Speed actor’s gift for portraying earnest romantics stuck in horrible situations. Reeves, smiling, calmly disagreed yet again, reiterating how much fun he had making the film all those years ago. At that point, the Vanilla Sky actress fully leaned into the bit, adding:
The exchange is funny on its face, but it also highlights where Diaz is now. She’s comfortable poking fun at her early work, confident in how far she’s come, and genuinely excited about reconnecting with collaborators she trusts.
That mindset carries directly into Outcome, a dark comedy directed by Jonah Hill, in which Reeves plays a beloved Hollywood figure whose life unravels after he’s blackmailed. Diaz plays one of his longtime friends, alongside Matt Bomer, rounding out a cast that feels deliberately chosen rather than nostalgic for nostalgia’s sake.
If the red carpet energy is any indication, this reunion isn’t about reliving the past. It’s about two actors meeting again with more confidence, sharper instincts, and a much better sense of humor. Fans will be able to enjoy this reunion thirty years in the making when Outcome lands on one of the best streaming services on April 10, 2026, for everyone with an Apple TV subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
