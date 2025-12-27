‘Well, Someone’s Gotta Put The Movie On Their Back’: Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Know Why They Keep Working Together Years Later
Talk about a bromance.
Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention. In addition to romantic pairings like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fans fascination also extends to famous besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Their bromance and collaborative relationship has lasted decades, and the pair of A-listers spoke about why they still love working with each other so much. Let's break it all down.
Damon and Affleck can't stop working with each other, both as actors and producers. That includes their new action thriller The Rip, which will arrive on January 16th for those with a Netflix subscription. While speaking with GQ about that project, the Martian star addressing doing three movies together in quick succession, saying:
He's not wrong. Life is short, and there's no guarantee for how long Affleck and Damon will be able to film an action-heavy project like The Rip together. So while they might get some criticism for constantly acting together recently, it's worth it for the longtime pair of friends and collaborators. Sorry haters!
This recent series of movies together began with The Last Duel, which featured very different action sequences. Damon joked about Affleck's characters usually being more over the top than his, saying:
If Damon gets his wish, he and Ben Affleck will get to play all type of different characters together in future years. And if that works out then perhaps the star of the Bourne franchise will be able to be the more colorful character. Fingers crossed.
In the same interview, Affleck weighed in on how he and Damon are different as performers. While the Batman v Superman star gets to play crazier characters lately, his Good Will Hunting collaborator has a wildly successful career. In his words:
The trailer for The Rip made the upcoming Netflix movie seem like a blast... literally. There are all sorts of wild gunfights shown, with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck both involved in the action. While promoting that project, the latter project praised the acting talents of his buddy, offering:
How sweet is that? Damon has had his long career for a reason, and it's touching to hear just how highly Ben Affleck thinks of him as a performer. And that's to nothing about their friendship, as well as Damon's work off camera as a producer. Talk about a dynamic duo.
This friendship is a big reason why anticipation or The Rip is so high. As previously mentioned, it'll arrive on Netflix on January 16th as part of the 2026 movie release list. From their comments, I doubt that we'll be waiting too long until they're working on yet another movie together. It's a bestie thing.
