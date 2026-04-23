Apex’s Charlize Theron Skipped A Shirt For A Wild Collar And Blazer-Only Look That Is Blowing My Mind
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Charlize Theron has made a career out of being daring. She’s a star known for her knockout and fearless performances in films like Mad Max: Fury Road (you know, one of the best action movies of all time). However, her style is also daring and fearless, and she showed that off by skipping a shirt and rocking a wild collar and blazer-only look to the premiere of her movie on Netflix’s 2026 schedule, Apex.
In celebration of Apex, Theron showed up to its New York premiere decked out in Dior. However, her look did not feature a shirt. In fact, she went topless for the event, instead opting to wear a black blazer and a high-necked white collar. Take a look at his stunning fit:
Truly, this look is both chic and edgy. She sincerely looks so cool. I’m obsessed with the juxtaposition of the high collar and the lack of shirt. I also adore how timeless the black suit she’s wearing is. Plus, topping it off with a bright red lip is utter perfection. Along with all that, she wore Dior Fine Jewelry, per People. I mean, talk about stunning.Article continues below
Overall, this outfit reminds me of the ever-evolving sheer trend, which is known for its revealing and often edgy nature. While this look isn’t sheer, it is revealing, and the way the Atomic Blonde star's lack of shirt complements the rest of the outfit is amazing.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Theron has not worn a shirt in the name of fashion. Last year, she skipped a top and rocked a leather jacket and shorts for a Paris fashion show.
I’ve always seen Charlize Theron’s style as rock ‘n roll, and this look further proves that point. She has a knack for adding some edge to overall timeless outfits, and it’s irresistible. Like, I loved when she wore a dress made of strings of pearls, and this latest outfit fits right in with her chic and daring fashion sense.
Speaking of daring, the film on the 2026 movie schedule that prompted this premiere look can be defined as that, too. In Apex, Theron plays a woman who is looking for an adventure in the Australian wilderness. However, she winds up in a situation where she’s being hunted by a man played by Taron Egerton. It looks wild and action-packed, and based on the trailer, Theron and Egerton are giving performances I know I don’t want to miss.
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So, you best believe I’ll be streaming Apex with a Netflix subscription on April 24. Meanwhile, I’ll also be keeping an eye out for more mind-boggling looks from the movie’s lead, because as this one proves, she knows how to create a unique, bold and timeless fashion moment.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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