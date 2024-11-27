Captain America’s Anthony Mackie Explains How Sam Not Having The Super Soldier Serum Affects Brave New World’s Action

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to project in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Anthony Mackie has played Sam Wilson in both, and will return in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World. This will be the first time he's leading the franchise, and Mackie recently explained how Sam not having the Super Soldier Serum affects the blockbuster's action.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are eager to see just how different it'll be with a new Cap. While speaking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore (via Deadline) about the blockbuster, the Hurt Locker actor explained just how unique the action will be this time around. He said:

It’s very different with the serum — you can fight anybody. When you don’t have the serum, you have to be smart and engineer different ways of defeating [enemies]. With Sam, him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone.

Honestly, sign me up. Steve Rogers had the serum to help give him more power and durability before Cap's departure in Endgame. And while Sam Wilson had the opportunity to take the Super Soldier serum, the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier showed him refusing it, and putting his own wing-infused spin on the title of Captain America.

Mackie's comments about Sam Wilson needing to be more strategic during the battles of Captain America: Brave New World make a great deal of sense, and it sounds like each action piece will have high stakes given how vulnerable the title character is to injury. And when you add in the fact that Sam will be going to battle against Red Hulk, and it certainly seems like he's going to have to be very careful in order to survive.

The Captain America: Brave New World trailers have offered limited footage so far, which should presumably help to keep the movie's secrets under wraps. In addition to seeing Sam Wilson's Cap, fans are also hyped for the movie's various connections to The Incredible Hulk. That includes the long-awaited return of Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

While Sam Wilson will be much easier to injure and kill than Steve Rogers, fans are expecting Anthony Mackie's character to ultimately survive Brave New World and appear in future MCU projects. Specifically the forthcoming crossover events like Avengers: Doomsday.

All will be revealed when Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.