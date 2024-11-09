Captain America: Brave New World's Latest Trailer Shows Off Red Hulk In His Full Glory, And Now I Really Can't Wait to See Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford Go At It

Among the upcoming Marvel movies , the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World remains one of the most intriguing. The film is set to continue the journey of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as he deals with a far-reaching conspiracy. Along the way he’ll come to blows with some massive enemies, and one particular foe will be very formidable. I’m talking about Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will become the Red Hulk. Now, a new trailer gives us a better look at the baddie, and now I really can’t wait for this battle.

The first Brave New World trailer only gave viewers a quick glimpse at President Ross’ massive alter ego, and another piece of marketing released by Marvel Studios gave fans another taste. However, with this latest trailer, audiences get to see the military man-turned-politician transform and do battle with Sam. There are some striking shots of the Red Hulk, who looks as comic accurate as people have surely hoped for, and that roar is strong! Those scenes aside, there's even more to be hyped about.

At the very end of the trailer, Sam confronts the beast, declaring to him, “come and get me!” With that, the gamma-fueled creature hurls a flaming car at Wilson, who not only dodges it but manages to slice the vehicle in half with one of his wings. Some may have been tempted to assume that since Sam doesn’t have the super soldier serum coursing through his veins, this wouldn’t be much of a fight. However, this one scene alone makes me confident that this will be a formidable bout between two strong-willed individuals.

What’ll be interesting to see is whether Marvel Studios decides to take Red Hulk in a more villainous route moving forward, or if he’ll be more of an antihero. In the comics, the imposing character did join the Avengers for a time, and that could be the case in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. That would be interesting, for sure, especially since such a development would mean that Sam and Ross would have to work together -- a partnership that's also pondered in Brave New World.

Amid all of the hype for this latest Hulk, what’s been particularly fun to see is how Harrison Ford has been handling it all. The 82-year-old actor is famously known for not suffering fools and provides brutally honest reactions when asked about certain topics related to his work. On that note, Ford gave the most on-brand reaction when asked about his behemoth of a character’s good looks.

The Red Hulk of the trailer aside, there’s additional new footage to take in, including more from Isaiah Bradley’s assault on the president, the official look at Sam Wilson’s new helmet and some sweet aerial battles involving both Wilson and new Falcon Joaquin Torres. It goes without saying that this could be a defining chapter for the MCU and, if you ask me, stuff is really going to hit the fan. Or more specifically, a giant red fist is about to hit the vibranium shield.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . In stream the other Captain America flicks as well as the Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription .