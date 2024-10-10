Watch Harrison Ford Have The Most Harrison Ford Reaction To Being Asked About The Red Hulk And His Good Looks

Harrison Ford is one of the most successful movie stars in the world. He has been in numerous major franchises, from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, and he’s expected to appear in more than one upcoming Marvel movie, starting with next year’s Captain America: Brave New World. And yet, in recent years, he’s become almost as famous for something else: not giving a shit about any of it.

Ford makes regular appearances at places like San Diego Comic-Con and D23 because he’s often in big franchise movies. While there, he’s asked the sorts of questions that fans of those movies want answered, and he has a habit of hilariously avoiding talking about it. Ford had a similar reaction at the recent premiere of Apple TV+’s Shrinking Season 2, where ET asked him about how good he looks as Red Hulk in the new Captain America movie, and the actor pointed out it's not really him.

Speaking as somebody who writes about entertainment for a living, I'll be the first to admit there's a significant element of silliness to the entire process, but Harrison Ford clearly has zero patience for it. He doesn't want to talk about how good he looks with his shirt off or discuss in depth what it means to play the Red Hulk. For Harrison Ford, being a comic book character on screen is just a job like any other.

Ford is taking over the role of Thunderbolt Ross from the late William Hurt. Many fans had wondered if Ross, who became Red Hulk in the comics, would do the same on the big screen. Before it was confirmed that was actually happening, Ford was asked about the possibility and the actor avoided revealing the truth by largely refusing to engage with the question at all. He does the same thing here, telling ET to not even talk to him about being a “snacky treat.”

While I’m not sure I’m qualified to confirm whether or not Harrison Ford is a “snacky treat” he was named the Sexiest Man Alive in 1998 So he certainly was seen that way at least once, and I’m not sure he’s changed all that much in the last quarter century.

To be fair, Harrison Ford is on the money here. Red Hulk, while it certainly uses Harrison Ford as its starting point, is more animation than man. Does Red Hulk have killer abs? Yes. Does this mean that Harrison Ford has equally killer abs? Not necessarily, although he's always looked pretty good with his shirt off in previous films

Apparently Ford actually does look pretty good shirtless today according to his Shrinking co-star Jason Segal. It seems that fans who want to see what he looks like without massive amounts of CGI should get an Apple TV+ subscription and watch Shrinking.