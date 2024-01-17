Carmen Electra Threw It Back To Meet The Spartans, The 2008 Spoof Movie That Had Her Wearing Nothing But A Slice Of Pizza And Tomatoes

Carmen Electra’s turn in the critically panned Meet The Spartans is not talked about as much as some of her other roles -- see all the Scary Movie cosplay she's shouted out in the past -- but it’s worth pointing out she helped propel the comedy to a nearly $86 million box office win. Now, more than 15 years later, the actress and OnlyFans star is reminding us of her part in the movie, and the slice of pizza that will live on in infamy.

Years before Carmen Electra legally changed her name, she appeared in Meet The Spartans. The movie was a spoof film in the same vein of some other Carmen Electra titles (seriously she did a lot of these between Scary Movie, Epic Movie, Disaster Movie and so on and so forth). This one was a spoof of the Zack Snyder fan-favorite 300 in which Electra played Queen Margot, a women perfectly content after the reported death of her husband to hang out with barely-clad gardener Antonio and relax before a massage in nothing but pizza and tomatoes.

It was that very infamous scene that Electra threw back to this week on Instagram in a post nodding back to 2008.

Former Playmate Brande Roderick had one of the most popular comments on the post, remarking, “I wonder whats for dessert 😂❤” Electra responded and told her “🍕 & 🎂” was on the menu. Next, VH1 TV personality Frenchy Morgan also had an amusing comment, writing, “😍starving now thx girl 😂.” Electra also responded to a fan who asked why Meet The Spartans chose random tomato slices over cheeseburgers, noting, “right?” Although, honestly, I’m not sure a cheeseburger would have lain flat enough in order to get the shot.

It's worth noting Electra is one of the reasons the 2008 comedy film became a relevant part of the spoof movie conversation to begin with. Meet The Spartans was completely lambasted when it came out. In fact, it currently only has a 2% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (And the audience score only fares a little better at 25%.)

Yet, the scene in question, with Carmen Electra getting a wild massage as her advisor tells her she needs to get her head in the game politically has lived on in the years since the film’s release. Ultimately, despite the lack of critical acclaim, the movie did go on to make $85+ million. And its clear Electra still has fond memories of filming the role, which allowed her to star in a major role and also happened to be an early gig for the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Ike Barinholtz.

