Cate Blanchett Looking Effortlessly Cool With Her Own Back Necklace Reminds Me Of The Time Sydney Sweeney Rocked A Butt Necklace

With the Venice Film Festival underway, tons of stars with projects on the 2024 movie schedule are getting the chance to show off some incredible fashion moments at various red carpet premieres. Now, after Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder rocked some awesome Tim Burton-inspired looks , Cate Blanchett strutted the carpet at her own premiere with a look reminiscent of a wild Sydney Sweeney fashion moment from last year.

The two-time Oscar winner put a new flair on a black catsuit while attending the premiere of Disclaimer, which is a new series coming to those with an AppleTV+ subscription . On the back of the dress, tons of cascading pearls went down her otherwise backless garment. The back cutout also has pearls lining it. Take a look:

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Wearing pearls across the neck is typical, so why not let the party be in the back? Cate Blanchett wore a black Armani Privé catsuit to the glitzy event for Disclaimer, which is an upcoming series from Gravity and Roma filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón.

While the look is totally unique and stunning, it’s also reminiscent of a viral outfit Sydney Sweeney wore last year to the Berlin Film Festival. We could only describe Sweeney’s look as a butt necklace . Take a look:

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

The Alexander McQueen suit Sydney Sweeney wore last February involved the cutout trend that bares her back. But the most glaring element of the look was of course the silver jewelry all along her spine and rear end.

Now, it’s not the most practical of fashion trends considering it might be spikey to sit down, but I’m going to guess Sydney Sweeney changed out of the look in order to sit down that evening. The power of being a Hollywood star is you are allowed dramatic changes from a carpet to your seat!

It’s not a surprise that Cate Blanchett’s effortless red carpet outfit reminds of a Sydney Sweeney moment. The Euphoria actress is all over the hottest trends in fashion, and she has seriously been around promoting her various projects over the past year or so.

As of late Sweeney has been posting all sorts of summer swimsuit inspo, such as the beautifully retro one-piece she rocked last month. While we don’t expect to see her at the same festival as Blanchett, she has owned the carpet of the Italy-set event before. For example, in 2022 she wore a black dress with a large bow across the front, which you can see on her Instagram .

However, let's talk about this year's festival and Cate Blanchett. Her miniseries Disclaimer is a psychological thriller that sees her playing a veteran journalist. Also starring alongside her are Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, HoYeon Jung, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville and Leila George. The series is set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule on October 11, and considering the stacked cast and master filmmaker behind it, it totally tracks why the actress pulled out the pearls for this big premiere.

Now, the question becomes: Will Cate Blanchett and Sydney Sweeney ever work together? I sure hope so, because not only would that project probably be great, but their red carpet fits would be fabulous.