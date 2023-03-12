Ahead Of The Oscars, Cate Blanchett Gets Real About Why She Repeats Red Carpet Looks

Cate Blanchett never fails to stun on the red carpet. She always looks classy and dons a spectacular ensemble fit for a two-time Academy Award winner. With such massive acclaim surrounding her film, Tár, Blanchett has attended her fair share of red carpet events including film festivals, premieres, and of course, awards shows this season. Now, the Blue Jasmine actress is getting real about re-wearing her dresses at different events and why she believes it should happen more often.

The Lord of the Rings alum recently explained that sustainability is one of the factors that plays into her decision to rewear a number of her dresses. She also honestly stated that public events like the ones she attends shouldn’t be treated any differently than everyday life. She detailed to Business of Fashion (via Harper’s Bazaar):

It should be completely unremarkable, the idea of re-wearing (clothes), because we do it in our daily lives. We do it out of habit, we do it out of choice, we do it out of necessity.

I love that the 53-year-old star supports repeating outfits. The fact is that people simply fall in love with clothes, and it would be a shame if we only got to wear something that we loved once. There's nothing wrong with repurposing looks, and you can always spice up an old ensemble with some styling and accessories. And Cate Blanchett certainly practices what she preaches. At the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, the actress rocked a chic black Loewe cape suit with blue piping. It was so sleek and true to her style. You can see the iconic look below:

(Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This may have seemed so perfectly fit for her, because she'd actually worn the outfit before. She previously rocked the suit in 2018 in France at the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, where she acted as the Jury President for the festival. You can see a photo of the star from that event:

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Cate Blanchett is not the only celebrity who has championed repeating red carpet looks. Kate Winslet has been a proponent of the practice for a long time, and even the dress she wore to the Avatar 2 premiere was one she had rocked before. Tiffany Haddish has famously worn her white Alexander McQueen dress many times as well, because she loved it so much. I’m already looking forward to the red carpet looks at this year's Academy Awards, and this support for rewearing dresses makes me think we might be seeing some familiar gowns at some point during the night.

You can catch Cate Blanchett in some more iconic suits in her latest performance as Lydia Tár in Tár, which is now streaming for Peacock subscription holders. She's nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, which airs tonight, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. For more information on other films hitting theaters and streaming in the near future, check out our 2023 new movie release schedule.