Channing Tatum And Tom Hardy Will Star In A War Movie, And Sign Me Up

Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy certainly haven’t had any trouble keeping busy in the last several years, with the former having worked on flicks like Logan Lucky, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Smallfoot, while the latter recently starred in Capone and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. However, now their professional paths are finally crossing, as it’s been announced that the actors will star in a war movie that sounds intriguing.

While this project doesn’t have a title yet, it’s based off a pitch from The Adjustment Bureau’s George Nolfi and described by Deadline as a “ripped from the headlines fact-based drama about the Afghanistan evacuation.” The plot is specifically inspired by reported stories about three special forces team members who went back into country with their Afghan counterparts to rescue families and allies who were left behind during the fall of Afghanistan this past summer.

It wasn’t revealed who Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy will play in this war movie, and there’s also no word on who will direct the feature. That said, both Tatum and Hardy will also produce alongside Jules Daly, as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. George Nolfi is also attached as an executive producer. The project will be housed at Universal Pictures, but there’s no timetable on when production will begin.

Both Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy have prior experience within the war genre, although the latter more so than the former. Tatum starred alongside Ryan Phillipe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Abbie Cornish in the Iraq War-set Stop-Loss, while Hardy made his theatrical debut in 2001’s Black Hawk Down, which took place during the U.S. military’s raid on Mogadishu in 1993, and later appeared in Christopher Nolan’s World War II picture Dunkirk. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of chemistry these two have with each other, as well as if there will be a third leading man with them if this project is closely following the aforementioned stories from Afghanistan.

Fortunately for fans of either actor, you won’t be lacking for projects featuring them in the near future as this war movie penned by George Nolfi is being developed. Tom Hardy is next set to appear in Havoc, a Netflix action-thriller co-starring Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant, and he’s also attached to the film adaptation of the short story collection The Things They Carried (which revolves around the Vietnam War) with Pete Davidson. As for Channing Tatum, he’ll next appear in the comedy Dog (which sees the actor playing an Army Ranger), and will also appear with Sandra Bullock in The Lost City and Adam Sandler in Spaceman.

