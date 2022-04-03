Channing Tatum Humorously Apologizes To Dax Shepard After Kristen Bell’s Experience At Magic Mike Strip Show

Channing Tatum is in the business of driving women wild — not just with his own disarmingly good looks and amazing dance moves , which are on full display in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, but also through the shows he’s not a part of, including Magic Mike Live and HBO Max’s reality series Finding Magic Mike . But that might lead to some awkward moments when the women going crazy for that lovely stripper action are the wives of your friends. That’s the situation Tatum found himself in recently, when he apologized to Dax Shepard after Kristen Bell had quite the experience at a show in London.

Kristen Bell has been married to actor Dax Shepard since 2013, and it’s a good thing this adorable couple is so secure with each other, because the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star gave rave reviews to the Magic Mike franchise after catching one of the live shows. In talking on The Ellen Degeneres Show , Bell even said the experience was on par with a couple of other big milestone moments:

It was one of the best nights of my life, I mean, up there with having my children and getting married. I felt electric. … This show is so not what you think it is, if you ever have had a thought about what you thought the Magic Mike Show was, it is like so body positive, like so female positive, so male positive, so every positive. It felt so good and the dancing was so beautiful, and I just felt like I was on fire for it!

Okay, so allow me to pause for a second and book a flight to London … It sounds like that was a great experience, especially since Kristen Bell said she wasn’t sure at first that Magic Mike Live would really be her vibe. It was certainly a strong enough opinion that Ellen Degeneres felt she had to bring it up when she spoke to Channing Tatum on her show a few weeks later.

The Lost City actor told the talk show host he’d heard about the actress’ glowing praise and hilariously apologized to her husband for eliciting such a reaction:

I owe her a phone call, and just a thank-you because that was, like, the most sweetest thing. I know Dax really well, so I probably have to apologize for Dax. Yeah, sorry, Dax.

I’m sure Dax Shepard has absolutely no hard feelings toward Channing Tatum, and the two actors apparently know each other pretty well. It’s still funny to think about Tatum having to answer to his friends about how their wives react to the stripper shows. There’s more to come, too. Magic Mike 3 is currently in production on its way to an HBO Max release .

Though the Step Up actor had previously said he didn’t want to do a third movie, he recently revealed that his two conditions when agreeing to another sequel were to make “the Super Bowl of stripper movies” and to have a really strong female central character.