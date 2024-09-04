Channing Tatum Shares Sweet (Shirtless) Post About Zoë Kravitz’s Work On Her Directorial Debut Blink Twice

Uh… new favorite couple alert! Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are absolutely adorable together, and their collaboration on one of the latest 2024 movies , Blink Twice, took this to center stage. The engaged actors have been everywhere lately promoting the twisted horror movie, and now that it’s out in the world and people are dissecting Blink Twice ’s ending , Tatum shared a sweet photo praising his fiancé’s work on the movie.

Channing Tatum took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a shirtless photo of himself with a sleepy Zoë Kravitz, and he also shared a cute message about her work on the directorial debut. Check it out:

Zoë Kravitz had been writing her first movie for years before she approached Channing Tatum to star and started shooting the thriller in 2022. As Tatum shared in his tribute to his director and real-life partner, she’s been going nonstop with making of Blink Twice, and it looks like she’s finally allowing herself time to get some real shuteye. Tatum says The Batman actress “pour’d every single ounce of her” into the new release, and he’s “so proud” to be part of it.

While Tatum doesn’t think everyone “will ever know” the amount of work Zoë Kravitz put into her directorial debut, critics certainly had a blast with it . CinemaBlend’s own Blink Twice review gave the movie four out of five stars, with our own Jessica Rawden calling it a “cleverly done” movie that is also “lushly shot.”

The movie was originally called Pussy Island, and per the actress, she actually thought of Channing Tatum specifically when she was penning the script. She told Deadline that she had a feeling from Magic Mike and such that he’s a “true feminist” and wanted to collaborate with him. Not long after they paired up for the movie did rumors of a romance begin among the pair, and they’ve since been pretty open about why they are smitten with each other.

Kravitz shared in 2022 that he’s a “wonderful human” who makes her laugh and can connect on “talking about art”. The pair apparently love watching movies together and breaking down their thoughts on it together. The couple were revealed to be engaged in October 2023 and have been rather open about their relationship while promoting Blink Twice together.

However, the movie hasn’t been able to reach hit status yet as Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus and It Ends With Us made more money than it on Blink Twice ’s opening weekend . Thus far, it's has made $30 million against a reported production budget of $20 million.

