Charlie Day Has An Incredible Pick For Who Should Voice Wario In A Super Mario Bros. Threequel

Light spoilers for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie lie ahead.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is in theaters and, as Illumination's sequel gets the rave reviews from audiences that it didn't from critics, it seems many are already ready for a third film. With the first two movies introducing characters at a rapid clip, it only seems like a matter of time before we get Wario in the mix. And, if that happens, Charlie Day has an awesome idea for the actor who could voice him.

Day, who voices Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. franchise, name-checked one of his It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-stars as a potential voice actor for Wario, should the character pop up in a future Nintendo movie. The actor revealed this choice while speaking to ScreenRant, enthusiastically saying:

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Danny [DeVito] would fit so well in this universe, and he would be a good Wario, I think.

Day is not the only one saying it either. I wrote about this exact casting when a rumor first popped up that Wario was in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Wario has traditionally been portrayed with a gruff, gravely voice, so I think the great DeVito would be the best person to get short of tapping the current actor Nintendo employs to voice Wario in the games, Kevin Afghani.

(Image credit: FXX)

I'm curious if Charlie Day has the same line of thinking I do, in that Danny DeVito is also an actor who has played a lot of slimy and greedy characters over the years. Wario has the same energy as It's Always Sunny's Frank Reynolds, Harry Wormwood in Matilda, and maybe even Penguin in Batman Returns. The veteran actor would be such a natural fit for Wario, I'd honestly be disappointed if anyone else were to get the role.

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Whether Wario will show up in a new Mario movie is up in the air. The post-credits scenes seemed to imply that a Star Fox spinoff movie would come our way, and whatever is next will include Princess Daisy. Many Nintendo fans over the years have considered Daisy to be the inverse of Peach, similar to how Wario is to Mario. Could the next movie confirm this, or do we have another sibling reveal on the way?

Personally, I think leaving Wario and his brother, Waluigi, out of The Super Mario Bros. movies would be a mistake. Especially at the rate the franchise is buzzing through supporting characters, Wario almost has to show up in the next one unless they want to find more Pikmin characters to include. And, should the character show up, let's hope it's Danny DeVito providing the vocal talent.

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Catch The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in theaters right now and, based on the current box office numbers, I'd say the odds of a follow-up could be solid so far. Still, we'll have to wait to see how long it takes for Illumination and Nintendo to confirm another movie is on the way, and if Wario will be involved.