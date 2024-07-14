Charlize Theron Finally Reveals Her Thoughts On Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa

George Miller’s long-awaited Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga – a prequel to 2015’s Fury Road – finally roared into theaters early this summer. While the action film didn’t make much of an impression at the box office, the Anya Taylor-Joy-led film did earn praise from critics and general audiences. Of course, one person who fans have probably been most curious to hear thoughts from is OG Imperator Furiosa actress Charlize Theron. Well, the actress has finally broken her silence, sharing just what she thought about Miller’s latest blockbuster.

Charlize Theron dazzled in the role of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road, and many continue to mark the film as one of the Oscar winner’s best performances. So some were quite disappointed when it was revealed that Theron would not be reprising the character for this latest installment in the post-apocalyptic saga. Despite not being able to play her famous role again, the Old Guard star has been very supportive of George Miller’s new flick amid its development. And, when recently asked if she’d seen the film for herself, she confirmed that she had and was complimentary:

It’s amazing, it’s a beautiful film.

The Atomic Blonde shared the sweet thoughts above while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the fourth annual block party for her Africa Outreach Project. It’s lovely to hear that the actress enjoyed the movie, and one would think her words will mean a great deal to Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, George Miller and their collaborators. Speaking of Taylor-Joy, for a little while, there’s been a question of when she and her Furiosa predecessor might meet up to discuss the flick. Back in late 2022, the Queen’s Gambit star confirmed that she hadn’t touched base with Theron. And, per the Monster star’s latest comments, she and Taylor-Joy have still yet to link up:

Insert quote No, we’ve really been trying to connect. It’s been one of those — we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don’t have time to really talk to each other, so we’re constantly like, ‘Oh my god, OK, let’s get together!’ And then life takes over. But it will happen when it’s right.

Charlize Theron previously admitted to being “a little heartbroken” over the fact that she was recast in the role of the eponymous heroine. Miller, who showed the Furiosa script to the starlet early on, explained that Theron was replaced due to his decision to avoid the use of de-aging technology for the prequel. Despite the Fast X star’s disappointment, she respected Miller’s choice and subsequently remained diplomatic about the film. She wasn’t alone either, as Mad Max actor Tom Hardy also showed love , despite having yet to see the movie for himself.

As great as it would’ve been to have seen the Snow White and the Huntsman star play Furiosa again, Anya Taylor-Joy brought a unique spark to the role as well. It’s also sweet to know that her predecessor enjoyed the prequel as well. Here’s hoping that the two eventually get a chance to meet up and chat about their respective experiences working within George Miller’s beloved fictional universe.

Furiosa is currently available to rent or buy on multiple digital platforms, and you can stream Mad Max: Fury Road using a Max subscription. Anyone who’s in need of a good action flick can also check out the 2024 movie schedule to read up on potential screening options.