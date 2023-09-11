Chris Evans Apparently Just Got Married And Had A Star-Studded, Super Secret Wedding

Hollywood has lost another of the "Best Chrises" to a reported marriage over the weekend. Chris Evans is allegedly off the market after marrying his girlfriend, Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. So, how does a wedding happen in such super secrecy? Apparently there were measures taken to ensure that this reported ceremony took place with as little disclosure as possible.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista were allegedly wed in their home in Boston this weekend, according to Page Six. Those who were lucky enough to attend the ceremony had to do so under signed NDAs, and phones were confiscated at the door. The couple invited their friends and family, and it's been reported that a few of Evans' Marvel co-stars were in attendance. Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner, and another "Best Chris," Chris Hemsworth, all apparently made time to be at the Avengers' wedding.

For those in the dark about Chris Evans' relationship, he's dated Alba Baptista for close to two years. The 42-year-old and 26-year-old's originally-rumored relationship first became known to the public the same week People Magazine declared him the "Sexiest Man Alive." I guess secrecy and discretion are nice, but when your significant other gets a title like that, it may be best to let a few people in on the secret.

As of writing, neither Alba Baptista or Chris Evans have confirmed the reports regarding their secret wedding. Baptista isn't too active on her social media, and Evans left Instagram and Twitter in late June of 2023 after being a strong presence on both for years. Evans stated at the time that he wanted to take a summer break from being on social media, but we'll see if this break is extended further once fall officially arrives.

If Chris Evans did wed Alba Baptista in a private ceremony, it would jive with what's known about the actor's preference for private relationships. The actor's brother, Scott, has spoken about the struggles a celebrity can have with relationships and how those problems are compounded by having social media for fans to comment on. There's also an element of tabloids tearing down at a person's character, so the actor trying to be as private as possible is an attempt to mitigate that.

All of this to say, if confirmation is going to arrive about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's marriage, it's likely going to arrive via representatives and maybe not a grand return to social media. And given that no one had a phone and had to sign documents to attend, I'm going to assume we won't be seeing any photos of the nuptials unless the actors wish it to be so.

Chris Evans may be on a break from social media, but anyone with a Netflix subscription can check out his work right now. I'm talking, of course, about The Gray Man, which is a criminally underrated movie I encourage others to watch if they haven't done so yet.