Chris Evans’ Brother Scott Explains Why Romance Is Hard For The Marvel Star Amidst His Private Relationship With Alba Baptiste
Scott Evans shared some honest thoughts
Relationships can be difficult for anyone, as there are a number of variables that come into play when you have a significant other. Such an arrangement can be even more challenging when you’re a celebrity, as one has to contend with the usual pitfalls of dating and do so in the public eye. Few people know that better than Marvel alum Chris Evans, whose love life has been a major topic of discussion for years now. He’s currently seeing fellow actor Alba Baptista, and the two have mostly been keeping things private. On that note, Evans’ brother, Scott, opened up about why romance can be difficult for his sibling.
As an actor himself, Scott Evans understands the level of scrutiny that one’s love life can draw when they’re in the limelight. He’d probably agree, however, that he hasn’t had to deal with the same amount of attention and pressure that his big brother has faced. The Barbie cast member appeared on the Viall Files podcast, where he opened up about his upcoming title on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. He also opened up about his love life and revealed that his siblings provide him with advice. Talk soon turned to Chris’ relationship, which prompted Scott to discuss how public curiosity plays into it:
It goes without saying that Chris Evans is widely loved across the world, and he has a very passionate fanbase. Though one could argue that at times, they might be a little too enthusiastic, as they keep a keen eye on whoever Evans might be romantically involved with at a given time. That’s where the toxic messages that Scott mentioned above come into play. The Almost Love alum went on to add that he experiences the effects of the social media buzz surrounding Chris in his own way:
Considering all of the attention that his brother garners, Scott Evans admitted to being “protective” of him. He further reflected on how times have changed within the media landscape since his brother first came on the Hollywood scene years ago:
It would seem that Chris Evans hasn’t experienced any awkward relationship enders as of late, though. He and Alba Baptista went Instagram official this past January with a sweet and funny montage of them scaring each other. Evans also shared a photo of Baptista on Valentine’s Day, and a number of fans were very supportive in that case. Scott also mentioned during his interview that he approves of the relationship as well. While navigating a relationship will likely continue to be tricky for Chris as time goes on, surely the former Captain America actor takes comfort in the fact that his brother has his back.
You can see Scott Evans on the big screen when Barbie hits theaters on July 21. Fans of Chris can stream his latest flick, Ghosted, using an Apple TV+ subscription, or revisit his Marvel movies with the help of a Disney+ subscription.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
