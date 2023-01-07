Watch Couple Chris Evans And Alba Baptista Make It Instagram Official In Adorable Montage Of Them Scaring Each Other

Who holds the heart of 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive ? Eagle-eyed fans previously pieced together than Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are an item , and a report later surfaced that they were indeed a couple, and a “serious” one at that . While the Avengers actor has kept the radio silence on his love life over social media so far, the couple have just gone Instagram official with an adorable montage of them scaring each other throughout 2022.

Chris Evans took to his Instagram stories on Friday to share the video captioned “A look back at 2022” that showed numerous instances of him and Alba Baptista catching each other off guard with scares throughout the past year. Check it out via Pop Crave :

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjTJanuary 6, 2023 See more

From the laundry room to the hallways to hotel rooms, Chris Evans’ first sign of PDA with the Portuguese actress known for Warrior Nun is hilarious and fun. It looks like it was a running bit between the couple throughout the year that Baptista especially became hyperware of, saying “I knew it” in the final clip as they laugh together in the video.

When Evans and Baptista’s relationship was confirmed back in November 2022, People reported that the pair of actors had been dating for over a year and it was “serious.” The source also said that “they are in love” and “Chris has never been happier.” Additionally, Evans’ “family and friends all adore her” too, per the source.

Last year Evans spoke to his ambitions to have a wife, kids and build a family, sharing how it’s a priority for him over his work now that he’s in his early 40s. Baptista is 25, getting her start in acting in her native country of Portugal before finding her English-language debut with Netflix series Warrior Nun, which was one of the most disappointing TV cancellations of 2022 . Following Netflix axing the series, fans and the creative team have launched a #SaveWarriorNun movement .

Along with Warrior Nun, Baptista also starred in Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris last year with Lesley Manville and Isabelle Huppert. Both actors have busy lives, with Chris Evans having finished production on an AppleTV+ movie with Ana de Armas called Ghosted and a movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Red One.