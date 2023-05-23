Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Comments Seemingly Cast Doubt Over His Marvel Future

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a powerful force in the entertainment industry. We’re currently in the midst of Phase Five, and a number of OG Avengers have departed their roles in the shared universe. Chris Hemsworth made history as the first hero to get a fourth movie with Thor: Love and Thunder . The movie’s closing text confirmed that Thor would return, but Hemsworth’s latest Extraction comments seemingly cast doubt over his Marvel future.

The ending of Thor 4 saw Thor adopting Gorr’s daughter Love, and it also confirmed that he’d be back for another appearance in an upcoming Marvel movie . The details about this are currently a complete mystery, but some moviegoers assume that he’ll be part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty . Hemsworth recently spoke to Total Film about Extraction 2’s action, and his comments might cause Marvel fans to take pause. As he put it,

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’m not exaggerating. At the end of a take, you’re sucking air like you never have before, and everyone drops to their knees. But it’s so much more rewarding. I would love to take this style and integrate it into a Marvel film, if I was ever to do another one.

What do you mean IF you were ever to do another one? Does this mean that there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever see Chris Hemsorth’s Thor hack on the big screen? Was Love and Thunder his final outing? Only time will tell, but this comment is sure to inspire some fan theories and rumors.

Hemsworth’s comments come as Extraction 2 is getting closer to its release. The first streaming movie was a massive hit, and the upcoming action sequel will be coming for those with a Netflix subscription . And it sounds like he’s ready to bring some of the action concepts from that burgeoning franchise to the MCU…if he ends up playing Thor again.

A number of original Avengers have retired from their signature roles in the MCU, including Chris Evans’ Captain America, Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. As such, long-running heroes like Thor and Hawkeye feel all the more important nowadays. We’ll just have to wait and see if/when there’s news about what's next for Thor.

Of course, it’s more than possible that Chris Hemsworth knows more than he’s letting on. Marvel security is notoriously tight, and he’s had plenty of experience keeping things close to the chest. So perhaps him saying “if I ever do another one” is simply a way to keep things under wraps for the time being.