Chris Hemsworth Celebrated His Wife's Birthday With A Swole Love And Thunder Set Photo, After He Admitted She Was Not A Fan Of Thor’s Look

Chris Hemsworth is the king of the box office for the second week in a row thanks to Thor: Love and Thunder, but the actor wasn’t focused on celebrating his film’s success this weekend. Rather, he was celebrating his wife’s birthday, with a photo of the two of them that happened to be taken on the set of the same movie. That said, they both look amazing.

Chris Hemsworth posted the image to Instagram that flips the usual script as he is sitting in his wife’s lap. Maybe he wanted to sit that way in order to show off his massive arms. Based on the first assistant director chair in the back we know this was taken during production of Thor: Love and Thunder, and we know Hemsworth was seriously working out during that time. He’s so big you can hardly see Elsa Pataky physically, though she does have an amazing smile.

Chris Hemsworth’s arms are so big here that it’s hard to see anything else. To be fair, if the character you’re playing in a movie is supposed to be an actual god, you’ve got something to live up to. It’s generally agreed Hemsworth is in better shape here than we’ve ever seen him in before. Hemsworth has credited the look to a technique called occlusion .

The focus on the "god bod" makes the fact that Chiris Hemsworth would post this picture for Elsa Pataky’s birthday at least a little bit curious, because it turns out she’s not actually a fan of beefcake Hemsworth. The actor recently told USA Today (opens in new tab) that, while most men appreciate the work, a lot of other people, mostly women, are less impressed with it all. Hemsworth said…

My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much. There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.’

Is there such a thing as “too many muscles?” Apparently there is. The actor could probably enter one of those bodybuilding competitions with his current look and do reasonably well. Hemsworth certainly put the gym work in like those guys do. But like many things to excess, just because it can be done does not mean it should be done. Especially if your wife is not a fan. And let’s be fair. Elsa Pataky knows a few things about looking tough in movies too.

Perhaps, as a birthday present to his lovely wife, Chris Hemsworth will spend a bit less time in the gym. He’s certainly going to stay in pretty good shape, unless he has a role coming up that truly requires him to drop the muscles, but he can take it a bit easier and still put the rest of us to shame.