‘That Was My Deal With Chris.’ Elsa Pataky Didn’t Want To Move From Hollywood, But She Shares How She And Chris Hemsworth Compromised

The world of 2024 movies may have given Transformers One star Chris Hemsworth the authority of of Optimus Prime, but back at home things are rightfully a bit more egalitarian. While it’s been a while since Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky’s move out of Hollywood took place, that very subject has come up in the news again. And as it turns out, the Fast Saga vet enforced a compromise when it came to uprooting their family

In speaking with The Courier Mail , Pataky revealed that her package deal to agree to moving to Australia was simultaneously simple, but very specific. In describing this supposedly idyllic piece of heaven, Elsa Pataky told the publication that her terms were as follows:

That was my deal with Chris. I said I would move to Australia but I wanted to live on a property, a farm, and have horses and he knew that.

That seems like a firm but fair deal when keeping in mind the purpose behind this relocation that left Byron Bay residents feeling a certain kind of way . Giving Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s family more of a private life outside of the paparazzi filled climate of Los Angeles, stirring up the sentiments of the locals seems to have been a small price to pay for domestic tranquility.

It certainly pales to the figures that The Richest’s YouTube video shared on that dwelling which helped break a Hemsworth/Pataky family vow that was set early on in the relationship. Valued at about $30 million at the time this footage was posted, it’s certainly a spacious residence that defines luxury.

This only makes the compromise between the happy couple all the sweeter, especially with Elsa Pataky further framing the decision with these thoughts on marriage:

I think we all have the idea of this beautiful dream of a marriage and loving each other and it all being perfect but it's much more work than you think. It comes with so many challenges but it's beautiful to grow into those challenges and learn about each other, and how we change with the years and how we adapt to each other. You can think from the outside that a marriage is perfect but they all have their things and they all need a lot of work.

Relationships, whether they be marriages, friendships, and families, always require work. And if you’re going to ask someone to go back on a promise you both swore to years in the past, that requires some extra effort to make it worthwhile for everyone involved. It seems that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have that understanding firmly planted in their home life, and in the end Ms. Pataky did get that farm she wanted.

Peace at home is a good thing, especially when Elsa Pataky’s latest Instagram post has the family apparently in hot water over a new dog that’s been revealed. While we wait to see how that stor pans out, you can hear Chris Hemsworth’s latest gig in the world of entertainment through streaming Transformers One! Currently available through access to a Paramount+ subscription , it’s an adventure worth taking to close out 2024's cinematic run in style.