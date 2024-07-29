OK, Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key And Brian Tyree Henry All Standing By Their Transformers Is Pretty Cool

The famous Robots in Disguise are about to return by way of a new animated film called Transformers One . A major title on the 2024 movie schedule , the flick will explore the origins of beloved characters like Optimus Prime and Megatron. Unsurprisingly, a top-notch cast has been assembled for the production, and it includes Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Tyree Henry and more. Those castings alone are sweet, though I have to say what’s really cool is the sight of the three actors standing alongside their respective characters.

It was during a special fan screening of the upcoming movie that the trio of actors reunited alongside director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. At some point during the day, all five men joined together to take a photo on the Paramount Pictures Studios lot. But, as mentioned, this particular snapshot was made even cooler by the fact that the stars were surrounded by standees of the very characters they lent their vocals to. You can check out the image for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

For an actor, I’d assume that it’s a major flex to be able to stand alongside a recreation of a character that you helped bring to life. There may be a particularly high amount of pride in that when the role is associated with such an iconic franchise. Imagine being Chris Hemsworth (who received an ovation after the screening) in that moment and not just saying that I voiced Optimus Prime but also pointing to the character right behind him. I could go on about how cool this is, but it’s so great that the Thor alum and his co-stars can now claim such a moment.

After seeing this photo, I’m actually even more intrigued to see just what each of the stars bring to their roles. While the Extraction star is voicing the eventual leader of the Autobots, Brian Tyree Henry portrays a young Megatron, who has yet to take his place as the ruler of the evil Decepticons. As the Transformers One trailer has teased, Optimus and Megatron (who are initially known as Orion Pax and D-16) start out as friends before their legendary rivalry is formed. On top of that, B-127 (who’s more commonly known as Bumblebee) is also in the mix and is voiced by Keegan-Michael Key. If you ask me, each of these stars was perfectly cast. And other A+ stars with roles in the movie Scarlett Johansson, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm and Laurence Fishburne.

Reactions for Transformers One have surfaced since that previously mentioned screening, and it sounds like viewers are high on it. Many appear to be in agreement that the trailers don’t exactly do the movie justice. What I’m excited to see the most are fresh takes on the characters that fans have come to know and love. I’m particularly pumped to see a different side of Megatron and believe that Brian Tyree Henry more than has the chops to play him.

From this point on, Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan-Michael Key and their co-stars are forever linked to this esteemed franchise. The cast will surely have more press to do and additional premieres to attend in the coming weeks. With that, I’d say it’s very likely that they’ll be in proximity to other recreations of their characters very soon. I’ll certainly be keeping my eyes peeled in case that happens!

Transformers One opens in theaters on September 20, so there’s still a little bit of time before fans can check out the movie. In the meantime, though, fans can use a Paramount+ subscription or a Prime Video subscription to stream the latest live-action installment in the franchise, Transformers Rise of the Beasts.