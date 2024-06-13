See The Cool Ovation Chris Hemsworth Received After Transformers One Had Its Official Debut

Although audiences at large will have to wait a bit longer on the 2024 movie schedule to see director Josh Cooley’s Transformers One, the picture has already hit a pretty crucial audience. With the film’s official debut at this year’s Annecy Film Festival having freshly taken place, we now have our first reactions to the animated prequel story starring Chris Hemsworth.

Judging by the cool standing ovation Transformers One seems to have earned, one could say that the hype for this new chapter is only beginning. But judge for yourself, as Hemsworth and the official Instagram page for the movie have shared this video, which you can observe below:

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

Naturally, there are some caveats that we should keep in mind when discussing this wellspring of excitement. Chiefly among those considerations is the fact that this is a festival screening with stars in attendance. So there’s a potential for there to be a bit of a healthier response than if this movie was merely playing to a press screening on the Paramount lot.

That said, if you look a little further into Chris Hemsworth’s social media post above, there are further teases of reactions to the performances of the MCU vet and the rest of the Transformers One cast . Apparently the standing ovation we see in the clip above was the culmination of various bouts of applause and cheers as the movie played out at Annecy.

That sort of backing definitely boosts the worth of this room’s reaction, and that can only mean fantastic things for the future of this franchise. Recent developments seem to have put the live-action Transformers franchise in line for such excitement as well.

The Transformers One trailer has certainly shown the potential for a colorful reinvention of the Hasbro toy line’s lore. As Josh Cooley himself explained to CinemaBlend why Brian Tyree Henry’s Megatron is so different from how we normally see him, there’s a potential story to be told with Chris Hemsworth’s Optimus Prime looking to be quite friendly with his once and future nemesis.

And now, with Hemsworth’s Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover role moving the live-action side of the coin forward, one has to wonder if the Australian actor might be the key to turbocharging this series. Though that may depend on what role the Thor star is up for and the potential confusion it may present those who are just getting used to Hemsworth as the new prequel era Optimus Prime.

