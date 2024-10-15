‘He's One Of The Most Handsome Men In The World’: Chris Hemsworth Reveals His Sweet Pick For Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Hemsworth was cast as Thor years ago , headlined incredibly successful movies and participated in philanthropic efforts. Of course, aside from being a beloved movie star and philanthropist, he’s also one of the select few who’s been named Sexiest Man Alive. It’s an elusive title – and one that’s been humorously discussed by a number of Hollywood stars over the years. The latest recipient is set to be revealed in less than a month and, with that, Hemsworth just shared his sweet personal pick.

Considering that the 41-year-old Australia native held the Sexiest Man Alive title in 2014, he would likely know better than most who’d be a great fit for it. There are admittedly plenty of truly suave guys within Tinseltown who are deserving of the massive honor. When the Extraction star spoke to People – which handles the selection process – he name-dropped one of his latest co-stars, and I honestly can’t argue with his selection:

Brian Tyree Henry. He's one of the most handsome men in the world. I love him.

Yeah, I’m definitely down for this pick, though I may honestly be a bit biased, given the fact that I’ve long enjoyed watching Mr. Henry’s work. Nevertheless, Henry is indeed a handsome man and a sleek dresser. Of course, aside from that, the 42-year-old star is just a talented actor who’s put in some tremendous work. Having risen to prominence through the acclaimed FX dramedy series Atlanta, Henry has since impressed in Widows, Causeway, If Beale Street Could Talk and the Spider-Verse movies.

(Image credit: FX)

The Eternals actor’s latest role is actually what brought him and Chris Hemsworth together. Both of the fan-favorite stars worked together on the 2024 movie release Transformers One (which is honestly just as great for adults as it is for kids ). Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry played friends-turned-enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. Based on their press tour for the film – including the interviews CinemaBlend conducted with Hemsworth, Henry and co. – the two leading men have become quite close. I was already digging the bromance, but it makes me smile knowing that Hemsworth believes his pal should be Sexiest Man Alive.

Speaking of that much-discussed moniker, the latest honoree is set to be revealed by People on November 12. It’s, of course, unclear as to who will land it this year, and it’s safe to assume that inquiring minds are eager to find out. Patrick Dempsey is the latest star to have held the title, as he was announced to have earned it back in November 2023. Some would probably argue that Dempsey’s SMA title was a long time coming , and even his family responded to the news in humorous fashion.

Even if Brian Tyree Henry isn’t named Sexiest Man Alive this year, it’s my hope that he’ll eventually land it. Few people have the effortless charm and charisma that’s apparent during his interviews and emanates from his performances. I mean, hey, if he’s received a vote of confidence from Chris Hemsworth, Henry should at least receive consideration at some point, right?

You can hear the two celebrity friends lend their voices to the leaders of the Autobots and Decepticons in Transformers One, which is playing in theaters.