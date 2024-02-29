’Way Bigger Than My Head’: Elizabeth Olsen And Benedict Cumberbatch Agree Chris Hemsworth Is The Most Handsome MCU Superhero, And It All Has To Do With His Arms

When Thor propelled Chris Hemsworth to worldwide stardom back in 2011, the world was gifted yet another handsome actor. You certainly won’t find any shortage of people who declare him to be the “best Chris” in Hollywood, although Hemsworth himself has given Captain America actor Chris Evans that honor. Fellow MCU stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch, on the other hand, didn’t hesitate to declare him the most handsome superhero in the massive franchise, and their reasoning boiled down to his arms.

In a clip that’s been making the rounds from when the actors were promoting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness originating from LADBible, the actors, who respectively play Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in the Marvel movies in order (plus the TV series WandaVision, in Olsen’s case), were asked if they agreed or disagreed if Hemsworth is the MCU’s most handsome superhero. Both instantly chose ‘Strongly Agree’, with Olsen describing him as “godly.” That then led to the following exchange:

“Elizabeth Olsen: When I have worked with him very few times… his arm. Not like that, to me, is handsome, but it is kind of wild to see in real life.

Benedict Cumberbatch: Yeah, you kind of just keep looking and going, ‘Is that real?

Olsen: It’s way bigger than my head.”

Now to be fair, Elizabeth Olsen then also described Chris Hemsworth as also being “charming and fun and kind,” so like she said, it’s not as though arm size is the only thing about him that’s appealing to her. But let’s be real, those guns of his are massive, so I don’t blame her and Cumberbatch for kicking off their conversation about the Thor actor discussing them. Whether you’re watching him in a movie or running into him out in real life, those are going to grab one’s attention.

Chris Hemsworth and Elizabeth Olsen first worked together on Avengers: Age of Ultron, and then Hemsworth was paired with Benedict Cumberbatch for an early portion of Thor: Ragnarok, with some of that footage being screened early for the Doctor Strange mid-credits scene. However, Thor didn’t share any significant screen time with Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and we last saw him in action during Thor: Love and Thunder, which came out just a few months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It remains to be seen if any of these three characters will cross paths in the MCU again, although let’s not forget that as far as Scarlet Witch is concerned, she’s still presumed dead following the events of Multiverse of Madness, and Olsen feels she needs to take her career down new paths. In fact, we don’t even know for certain if Thor and Doctor Strange will be back in upcoming Marvel movies, although the Multiverse of Madness end-credits scenes laid groundwork for Doctor Strange 3, and the new two Avengers movies are solid places where the Master of the Mystic Arts and the God of Thunder could resurface.

For now, you’re welcome to join Cumberbatch and Olsen in thinking deeply about Hemsworth’s big arms… you know, just to pass the time. After you’re done doing that, look through all the MCU content that’s available to watch with a Disney+ subscription.