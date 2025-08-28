Chris Hemsworth Seemingly Wrapped Avengers: Doomsday, And Fans Are Theorizing What This Means For Thor

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. It looks like Chris Hemsworth might have wrapped his role in the blockbuster, leading fans to theorize about what this means for the character of Thor.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, but fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled that Hemsworth was included in the Doomsday cast announcement. A crew member recently took to Instagram to share a photo with Hemsworth after finishing his gig. Check it out below:

A post shared by Steve Rogers (@dodge0509) A photo posted by on

This innocent selfie soon got Marvel fans sounding off online about what it might mean if Chris Hemsworth is done filming as Thor for principal photography. For months now there's been rumors about Thor dying, and that's one of the conclusions that fans are jumping to on Twitter/X.

Fans are sounding off online, and there seem to be three common themes to their responses. You can read some below:

He’s gonna die - @jasona483

So much for a Thor and Loki reunion then… - @ZyliceLiddell

rip thor - @nahicba890

I just want this movie to answer the most important question of the MCU: "Why was Thor crying?" - @writermarybeth

Let's see if it's in the movie or not - @jahangir_sid

The latter two comments are both in reference to Thor's confusing cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. In it Thor is scene crying over Wade Wilson, and a running joke throughout the movie is Ryan Reynolds' character asking why. Now that's extended to the fans, who are hoping to see the origin of this footage in one of the net two Avengers movies.

Besides the possibility of Thor dying, the other big question that fans seem to wonder if is we'll be able to see the God of Thunder reunite with Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Both actors were confirmed to have roles in Avengers: Doomsday, and haven't appeared on screen together in years. If either actor is intending on leaving their role behind, this seems like an obvious story for The Russo Brothers to wrap up for good.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Hemsworth's mysterious role in Doomsday is whether or not the God of Thunder is going to survive his next appearance. Avengers movies are especially high stakes, and the last two saw the death of Iron Man, Black Widow, Vision, Heimdall, and Loki.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There are also some lingering questions since Thor: Love and Thunder's ending hit theaters back in 2022. Namely the adoption of Gorr's daughter Love as his own, with the pair last seen doing some cosmic superheroics as a family. I have to assume we'll be seeing that young character in Doomsday... unless The Russo Brothers find another way to write her out.

Our answers will arrive when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. I personally hope that Thor doesn't survive, and gets to be one of the longest running characters in the MCU as a whole.