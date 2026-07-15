Chris Hemsworth Moved From LA More Than A Decade Ago, But He Cut Ties With The City Much Later

Chris Hemsworth’s name is well known in Hollywood, as the A-lister actor has found great success within the entertainment industry over the last 15 years or so. However, those who live in Los Angeles shouldn’t expect to actually run into the star in the area. That’s because for the past several years, Hemsworth and his family have happily been living in his native home of Australia. Hemsworth’s decision to leave California over a decade obviously isn’t a secret, though I was unaware that he didn’t fully cut ties with the city until later.

When And How Did Chris Hemsworth Finally Say His True Farewell To LA?

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It was in 2015 that Hemsworth and his wife, fellow actor Elsa Pataky, decided to move to the Land Down Under alongside their three kids. The brood have been living in Byron Bay, where they now have an eco-friendly “farm,” which consists of a considerable amount of land. Said property was completed in 2021, according to Realtor.com. And, in that same year, the Thor star officially severed his link to Los Angeles following the sale of the Malibu-based home he owned with his brothers, Liam and Luke.

The Hemsworth brothers reportedly purchased that abode in 2016, paying $3.45 million for it at the time. In the years after they bought it, the siblings apparently did some renovations and, when they put it on the market in 2020, they listed it for $4.9 million. Ultimately, though, the trio sold the place for the lesser price of $4.25 million.

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Although I had no idea the Hemsworths bought that house together years ago, such a move definitely tracks given what’s known about them. They’re very close and, based on their social media posts, they seek to spend time together whenever possible. Luke even mentioned earlier this year that the three of them would love to star in a movie together, though Chris’ schedule makes that difficult. Chris does indeed stay busy but, when he’s not on the job, he seems to enjoy spending downtime with his family at home.

Why Did Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Leave Hollywood In The First Place?

Speaking of home, Hemsworth and Pataky have been candid about their decision to move to Byron Bay. Hemsworth discussed the move during a 2020 interview, at which point he said “you’re a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood.” He also said it was “easier to detach [himself] from work” due to living in Australia. In 2024, Hemsworth spoke more about the move and spoke about sometimes feeling a push and pull between missing the common elements of Tinseltown and not missing them.