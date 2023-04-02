Chris Pratt Rocked A Mushroom Pocket Square To The Super Mario Bros. Premiere, And It’s The Perfect Accessory

Chris Pratt has always been one of the more stylish actors in Hollywood, and he didn’t disappoint at the recent world premiere of his upcoming video game movie , The Super Mario Bros Movie. Pratt, known for his charming goofball personality, looked dapper in a well-fitting burgundy suit with a white dress shirt sans tie, which calls to mind the beloved red-shirted plumber he voices in the flick. The actor completed his Nintendo-inspired look appropriately with a quirky mushroom pocket square and, honestly, it’s the perfect accessory.

The world premiere for the film occurred in Los Angeles on April 1st at the Regal LA Live. The event welcomed the star-studded Super Mario Bros. Movie voice cast , with many modeling their red (and, in this case, white spotted) carpet looks to reflect their characters'. Leading man Chris Pratt definitely committed by accessorizing his look with a white pocket square adorned with the iconic red Super Mushroom. You can see his confirmation of the style choice in the following post from his Instagram stories:

In the games, the red and white mushroomed fungi are known for making the players grow in size and allowing them to stomp enemies and smash through pipes and bricks. The star's decision to add the playful pocket square to his outfit showed off his fun-loving personality and love for the video game. You can get another look a the cool accessory in the photo below:

Mushrooms have featured heavily in the Mario Bros. series’ gameplay since the franchise's inception. The varied colors of fungi are recurrent items in the series that have different properties for players across games. For example, the green mushroom gives players an extra life, known as a 1Up, and there are even versions of poison mushrooms that will kill players if they’re not avoided. However, the Super Mushroom, as seen on Chris Pratt’s pocket square, is perhaps the most iconic, which helps show the actor’s knowledge of the series and perhaps, conveys a bit of pride on his part.

The shroom-studded item wasn’t the only fresh aspect of the star's attire. He opened his jacket to reveal to those in attendance that his suit had even been custom embroidered to include his character’s name in gold stitching. You can see the A-lister mugging in the photo below:

Of course, Chris Pratt didn't walk the carpet alone, either. You can see the actor looking sharp next to his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, who looked terrific sporting a strapless black cocktail dress:

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Chris Pratt’s casting as the titular turtle-stomping character, which he took the time to address recently. However, the star has also asked longtime fans to hold off on their judgment until they have finally seen the movie , and then they could talk. Franchise devotees will not have to wait much longer because the Illumination-produced family film is headed into theaters in less than a week. Based on the early overwhelmingly positive reactions to Super Mario Bros. following the screening, Pratt may know what he’s talking about because it’s looking to be a crowd-pleaser. I'm now curious as to whether those prospective viewers will now take a page out of Pratt's book and sport some mushroom-centric attire when they go out to see the film.