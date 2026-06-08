We Keep Talking About Tom Holland, But It’s Also The Summer Of Steven Spielberg

While horror has taken over the box office conversation over the last couple of weeks, it’s a big summer for tentpole movies, too. Fans have excitedly been calling it the summer of Tom Holland for a while now, as blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, The Odyssey and Avengers: Doomsday head straight to theaters. It’s not just the Spidey actor having a big summer, though, I’d argue it’s a Spielberg summer, too.

Disclosure Day Is Coming (And Even The Cast Celebrated With Some Spielberg Classics)

Summer always features at least a few fun tentpole movies, but it’s been a long time since we’ve not only gotten a Spielberg summer movie, but one about aliens to boot. In fact, Spielberg’s last big budget adventure film was probably Ready Player One, which came out in March of 2018, and therefore wasn't even a big summer release. That means the last honest-to-goodness summer Spielberg release we probably got was Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull way back in 2008.

Meanwhile, when it comes to Spielberg’s alien movies , it’s been a while, too. Close Encounters of the Third Kind came out way back in 1977. E.T. came out a few years later in 1982. War of the Worlds was 2005, and if we’re getting a little more granular Kingdom of the Crystal Skull also technically counts.

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Disclosure Day hits the 2026 movie release schedule this weekend, on June 12, and it’s a pretty big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that his cast came out and wore iconic tentpole movie shirts when they promoted the new release a few weeks ago. The enthusiasm is palpable, particularly when it comes to all those deer , and there’s another way you can celebrate that’s not even on the big screen.

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Universal Orlando Set Up Its Own Spielberg Summer Tribute. It’s Worth Checking Out

If you need more evidence it's the summer of Spielberg, Universal Studios Florida actually has a whole exhibit set up in honor of the famed director. The man has always been a huge part of the Universal theme parks. The Jaws ride was iconic. Sadly, it's gone, but the beloved ride paved the way for the 1975 classic to appear in other parts of the park, including this summer’s Mega Movie Parade. There’s an entire section of Islands of Adventure based on Jurassic Park/World, and the E.T. Adventure has remained one of the park’s classic rides. The Spielberg footprint in the parks is dino-sized.

There’s an entirely new way to celebrate, however, called Spielberg’s Summer Blockbusters. The tribute exhibit has walls covered with cool factoids, original props and costumes, plus some interactive components to really fully immerse you in the Summer of Spielberg. You can see a signed script. You can see some dino eggs. You can even take a photo of yourself and create your own Disclosure Day poster.

Plus, it's included with your Universal Studios Florida ticket price, and is a fun way to cool off and get out of the heat. Last year was a big deal because of the Jaws 50 anniversary, but I'm so excited to see Steven Spielberg back in the summer blockbuster game in 2026, and that's especially true now I know how over-the-top the first reactions have been.