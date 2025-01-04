Chris Pratt Took The Entire Month Of December Off From Working Out And Gained ‘Fluff,’ But The Fan Comments (And Gwyneth Paltrow) Are So Supportive

We’re all fresh off the holidays and, as such, many of us are likely getting back into our usual fitness and health routines after indulging in the rest and excellent food that accompany the season. (I know I enjoyed my fair share of vittles.) A famous person who also took December off was Chris Pratt, who recently posted about gaining “fluff” due to his downtime. Now, he’s back in the gym and, as he prepares to get to work, Gwyneth Paltrow and a host of fans are sending him messages of support.

The 45-year-old father of four recently took to his Instagram to share a video of encouragement for those who may be dealing with the effects of the “December fats.” In the video (and via his caption), the Electric State cast member admitted to having gained some “fluff” due to having taken a break and said that his “love handles” were “fueled up.” That aside, he celebrated the beginning of “day one” of his new-year fitness journey. Check out the post, in which the leading man also talks about his goals:

It can’t always be easy for people to admit that they’re not in the shape that they’d like to be. And, let’s be real, taking that first step back into the gym or going there for the first time ever can be very difficult. So kudos to Chris Pratt for being so transparent about how his physique has changed as of late. Others seem to appreciate Pratt’s sentiments as well, including lifestyle guru and fellow actor Gwyneth Paltrow. The Goop founder shared the following comment upon seeing her fellow Marvel alum’s post:

We❤️you anyway you come.

If there’s any topic that we as a society should be able to come together and agree on, it’s body positivity. So it’s heartwarming that a number of fans followed the Country Strong star’s comments with their own warm words of support. Check some of the responses out:

With you bro! I’m starting with a 15 day water fast to cut weight! On day 3 now with day 3 of working out as well! Let’s get it! 👊👊👊 - rachendrake

I’ve had time off gym for cancer treatment and started back myself today. It felt amazing to be back feeling the burn. 🔥Hope you enjoyed it as much as I did? ❤️ - cazwaz

Just DO It PrattPrattPratt BratBratBrat 💪 🙋🏻‍♀️ - ktmertz

I took a month off too. It's been 10 years of non stop workouts.. the longest I've taken off this year. I needed it and you are motivating me! 🙌 - sally_that_1girl

If you ever doubted that you're making a difference...you are! Such a great spirit about you! - njoyartstudio

At this point, it may be hard to fathom a time at which Chris Pratt wasn’t a buff movie star. That, of course, didn’t become the case until he was cast as Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Before that, he was known for his role as Andy Dwyer as part of the Parks and Recreation cast. Funny enough, Pratt got so jacked for his superhero role at the time that he could no longer film shirtless scenes for the beloved NBC sitcom.

The Jurassic World alum’s dedication to working out probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As his career has expanded, he’s shown that he’s one of the most disciplined stars in all of Hollywood when it comes to his work. He’s historically opted to remain professional on sets, and that may be a reason why he can’t stand when some stars have “shitty attitudes” while they’re on sets.

Chris Pratt currently has a lot to look forward to in this new year, including the release of his aforementioned film – The Electric State – amid the 2025 movie schedule. Another movie of his – Mercy – is set to hit theaters this coming August. Most recently, he’s also filmed Way of the Warrior Kid, an upcoming drama flick. Given all that work, Pratt was definitely well deserving of a rest, but I’m glad to see that he’s back in the gym and pumped to get back in shape as Gwyneth Paltrow and more support him.