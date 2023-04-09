Chrissy Teigen Joins Legion Of Fans Obsessed With That Foot Scene In Margot Robbie’s Barbie Trailer

The new Barbie movie has received a lot of buzz, thanks to the small glimpses we’ve been given thus far. From the first look of Ryan Gosling’s holy abs and bleached hair for the role of Ken to the first trailer’s preview of dream houses and Simu Liu’s dance moves , plenty of moments have taken the Internet by storm. However, one of the latest trailer’s earliest shots has truly gone viral, as it shows Margot Robbie literally stepping onto the scene with those flawless (and slanted) feet of hers. Now, Chrissy Teigen has joined with those fans who are obsessing over the Barbie star’s feet .

Even when the popular second trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie came out, I never expected fans to make such a big deal over the lead character's feet. As perfect as they appeared, I thought fans would talk more about the piercing pink looks Margot Robbie sports as the iconic doll and her equally pink signature Corvette. But here we are. Given how funny and quirky she is, it's probably no surprise that American model Chrissy Teigen is among the insane number of fans now glorifying the Australian actress' tootsies. She did so with a Twitter post, in which she raised a number of questions about that infamous shot:

I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot pic.twitter.com/8a87KsFtXPApril 5, 2023 See more

Now, I’m honestly starting to ponder those same questions. I mean, you really have to wonder how the actress is able to hold that pose so perfectly. However, she is a pro when it comes to using her dogs. When she played Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, she performed that wild stunt with her feet during the awesome interrogation sequence. So if she could do that, I'm sure she was able to find some kind of way to pull off this latest feat (no pun intended). And it was surely crucial because one of Barbie’s signature features as a doll is her plastic high-instep foot, with her heels accurately on point. So a lot of props should surly go to her (and the filmmakers) for seemingly pulling this off for the movie.

Not only is the former Lip Sync Battle co-host asking questions about this incredible-looking foot shot, but her sentiments motivated other Twitter fans to come up with questions of their own, it seems. Some have pondered if these trotters are actually CGI, while others wonder if they can see six toes. A few are also pondering if that’s just a foot model being used in order for the rising heel move look seamless. There were even some fans trying to achieve the literal balance themselves. Are we looking at the newest online trend now?

Of course, aside from that moment, there's still much we need to figure out in regard to the story. Sure, we saw some colorful beach scenes, spotted some dancing, heard a little Beach Boys, and saw the budding romance between Barbie and Ken. However, the creatives still aren't giving us specific details on the plot itself. All the while, fans are debating other subjects, like whether Ryan Gosling looks too old to play Ken (which I'd disagree with).