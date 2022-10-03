Christian Bale Got Cool Points From His Daughter For Singing With Taylor Swift, But What Really Happened On Set Is Way Less Sweet
Christian Bale got to perform with Taylor Swift but it's maybe not as cool as it sounds.
When you’re a professional actor in Hollywood, you often get to do some pretty amazing things in some pretty amazing places. Christian Bale has been one of the class of actors who has been able to play Batman on the big screen, which likely impresses a lot of fans, but a whole new class of fan is going to be envious of his new film Amsterdam as it allows him to sing with Taylor Swift.
The new David O. Russell movie Amsterdam co-stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie as friends who get caught up in events following a suspicious death. Circumstances bring about a scene early in the movie where Bale and Washington sing alongside Swift, and Bale tells THR that his daughter literally could not believe that. He explains…
The reason Christian Bale would be doing that is that in the next upcoming movie from Disney's 20th Century Studios, Amsterdam, he finds himself standing over the body of his former World War I commanding officer. Swift plays the dead man’s daughter. She feels moved to sing a hymn over her father’s body, and Bale and Washington feel compelled to try and sing along.
Of course, Christian Bale may have once been in Newsies, but he’s not exactly Taylor Swift when it comes to singing talent. In the scene, the two men realize they need to just shut up and let the pro do it, which Bale says is pretty much exactly what happened on the set. Bale continues…
Taylor Swift wasn't the only talent Bale was in awe of apparently, as he's said he had trouble hanging out with Chris Rock because he found the man simply too funny. While Christian Bale may not have been the perfect duet partner for Taylor Swift, he still gets to claim for the rest of time that he sang with the biggest musical star in the world, and that’s pretty amazing. You’ll be able to hear them perform together when Amsterdam hits theaters this Friday
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.