The Clueless Fan In Me Is Totally Buggin Over Video Of A Meteorologist Channeling Cher Horowitz During Weather Report

1995’s Clueless will never not be an iconic film. Even today, nearly 30 years after the teen comedy hit theaters, it continues to captivate and inspire people. That was proven this week to me once again when British meteorologist Laura Tobin went full Cher Horowitz for her weather report. To put it lightly, this video was kind of the best, and I can't stop watching it.

Imagine tuning in for the morning news weather report and seeing your local weather person in one of the most famous outfits from a '90s movie, Cher Horowitz’s matching yellow suit, to tell residents they're in for another chilly day. That's exactly what viewers were treated to when they tuned in for ITV's Good Morning Britain just recently Check out Laura Tobin’s fun report on Instagram:

Wow, as a fan of the beloved film, I totally paused while watching this weather presentation! She clearly had a blast fitting in as many iconic Clueless quotes as she could fit into the minute-long report, and I loved to see it. If you were curious which familiar quotes I found from the movie, which is based on classic literature, here are my findings:

“I know lots of you were totally buggin’ since we lost the warmth.”

since we lost the warmth.” “ Like whatever , I totally told everybody yesterday.”

, I totally told everybody yesterday.” “It is way harsh …”

…” “Today’s weather is like a full on Monet .”

.” "I invited the sunshine to make a reappearance, but she didn't RSVP. Rude. "

" “Are we going to be warm this weekend? As if!”

“Totally buggin’” is of course said during Cher’s monologue in class, where she’s wearing the plaid yellow suit set, and so is Laura Tobin’s “RSVP” moment. I loved how Laura Tobin twisted the line to be about the sunshine being invited to shine over London but ignoring her invitation. That’s clever!

When it comes to the “way harsh” quote, it's uttered when Brittany Murphy’s Tai calls Cher a “virgin who can’t drive” while the “full on Monet” part is from a scene in which Cher is describing how Amber looks attractive from a distance but not so much up close. And, “As if” needs no explanation unless you’ve been living under a rock for 30 years.

While Alicia Silverstone amassed various movie roles over the years, her starring turn as the lead of the Clueless cast remains her most iconic performance. And, if you've seen the film, it's not hard to wonder why. Check out one excellent scene here:

While I assumed Laura Tobin just had a thing for dressing up as movie characters for her reports, she explained that she paid tribute to the movie in celebration of the new Clueless musical that has just arrived to the West End. The new stage production was written by the movie’s writer/director, Amy Heckerling, which provides a bit of creative continuity. The production also features original music from KT Tunstall, who famously wrote early '00s hits like “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse And A Cherry Tree.”

Following its opening night, the musical has earned positive reviews overall, with The Standard for example, saying that “in the ranks of musical adaptations of cult movies, this is almost as good as Legally Blonde, and it’s what Mean Girls should have been.” Whether the movie inspires outfits or musicals, it's hard not to appreciate just love how much love it continues to get over 25 years after its release.