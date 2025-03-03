Mikey Madison Won Best Actress At The Oscars Over Demi Moore, And The Internet Did Not Hold Back

Moore's loss garnered strong reactions from fans.

Demi Moore looking intensely at her reflection in &#039;The Substance,&#039; Mike Madison appearing to be shook up and upset in &#039;Anora.&#039;
(Image credit: Mubi, Neon)

The 97th Academy Awards finally aired this past weekend, and it was filled with several memorable moments. If you followed our Oscars 2025 live blog, you know one of the most talked-about events was Mikey Madison's win for Best Actress for her role in Best Picture recipient Anora. Among the stars Madison beat out was veteran actress Demi Moore, whose performance in The Substance was highly praised. While Madison's win received applause in the auditorium, social media told a different story as viewers did not hold back their frustration following the unexpected 2025 Oscar win.

Madison's performance in Anora has been a real standout this awards season, earning a ton of praise and snagging some major wins before the Oscars. Still, a lot of fans were cheering for Moore, who showed up to the ceremony sparkling in a glittery gown while fans hoped for her take home the gold for her amazing role in one of the best horror movies out there.

Following the night's upset, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent, and the phrase “Demi Moore was robbed” quickly began trending. Many users cited the irony of the G.I. Jane star playing an actress desperately fighting for recognition—only to be overlooked in real life. User @itsameokk kept it short but to the point:

Demi Moore robbed.

The post was accompanied by a GIF of Moore’s emotionally intense viral mirror scene from the body horror flick. It quickly received over 5.7K likes and countless retweets. Others went even further in their criticisms. @OolaFanForever gained traction with over 1.9K likes, writing:

When will #DemiMoore ever have a chance to win an #Oscar again? She waited 62 years for recognition. This is a blatant slap in the face to an actress who gave the bravest performance of her career.

Some fans even compared the Academy’s shifting treatment of certain roles. @DaianaP92427867 highlighted a double standard in how Hollywood views, especially when it comes to Madison’s portrayal of sex work, stating:

1995 - Demi Moore plays a stripper: ‘vulgar’ ‘objectifying’ 2025 - Mikey Madison plays a stripper: ‘innovative’ ‘bold’ ‘audacious’ HOLLYWOOD IS TRASH, THE ACADEMY IS TRASH!

Maybe the harshest comment came from @flubbermccubbin. The user wrote:

Next year, Mikey will come on stage to present an Oscar and people will not even remember her. Demi was robbed.

The posts have ignited some heated debates, with some people supporting MIkey Madison’s win while others are all in for Moore. But not everyone was bummed out about it; a few folks pointed out that even though the Striptease actress rocked her performance, the Madison had basically been the favorite all season. @QueenSeaMonkey2 said:

She really wasn’t robbed because Mikey deserved to win. It would have been great if she won, but Mikey really had been the front runner all year actually.

The debate continued, with some fans hoping that the A Few Good Men alum’s time for Oscar glory will come. Meanwhile, others fear that, like Glenn Close and Angela Bassett before her, she may remain one of Hollywood’s greatest performers without an Academy Award to show for it.

Even though she didn’t snag an Oscar, the Charlie’s Angels star totally nailed her role in The Substance, proving she’s one of the boldest actresses of her time. The film’s already got a loyal following, and people will probably be talking about her performance long after this awards season wraps up. Who knows if the Academy will ever give her a shiny statue, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, the internet has made its stance clear: whether or not she has an Oscar, Demi Moore is already a winner in the eyes of many. If you’ve somehow missed it, The Substance is available to watch at home with the streaming service Mubi. While you’re at it, be sure to take a look at our 2025 movie schedule to see what other upcoming horror movies are headed to a theater near you.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

