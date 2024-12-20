Constantine’s Director Offers Thrilling Update On Keanu Reeves Sequel

For the small handful of people like myself who has seen the 2005 film Constantine, the first words out of my mouth are, did you know this is a DC film? The second would be that it’s a shame this movie was so overlooked, because a sequel would actually be fire. Luckily for us, director Francis Lawrence has really exciting news about this upcoming DC movie.

Nearly two decades after the original's release, a sequel to DC and Warner Bros. Pictures' lesser-known son Constantine is finally coming to fruition. In an interview with ComicBook, director Francis Lawrence shared the journey it took to reignite this franchise. He was quoted saying:

The truth is, somewhere around the 15th anniversary or something, we did a Zoom and we all were discussing trying to get it up and going again. And again, we were just more active with it and finally got it past all these hurdles. And so we are now actively working on a script. So it’s really not that it’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, now we think the world is ready for it.’ I certainly think there is a bigger fan base and certainly it’s become a kind of cult classic, which has been really exciting to see and very strange, but it’s something we’ve always loved. We’re now in a spot where we are actively working on a script.

Over the years, Constantine has gained quite the cult following, because at the time, the movie was met with mixed reactions. It was one of those either you hate it or you love it movies, and it certainly does not feel like a DC movie at all. Also, not many people know much about the history of the DC exorcist and sorcerer, so the first hurdle would have been making a convincing argument that people actually want to see it. Granted, that was somewhat cleared since there was a brief Constantine show, and while didn’t last long, Matt Ryan's version of the character was later brought into the Arrowverse. The second hurdle was that the Constantine 2 script was put on pause because of the writer’s strike, a hurdle we have now thankfully long cleared.

In the interview, Lawrence shared that he, Keanu Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman were hoping to use this movie to explore more of the world, as well as lean more into the R rating of the film. That's already a pretty crazy statement, because if you’ve seen the movie all I have to say is Beeman. I still get the heebie-jeebies from that. Lawrence himself stated:

We had also been given an R rating when we kind of made a PG-13 movie and followed all the PG-13 rules. So, we’re like, ‘F–k it, let’s go and do a sequel and really make an R-rated movie. Give us an R, let us make a real R-rated movie.

Reeves was asked if he would be willing to go blonde for the sequel, since his casting was a point of contention at the time, and he tip-toed around a set answer. As of right now, the Constantine 2 script is still being worked on with no set release date or production start, so. Currently you can rent or purchase the first movie on digital platforms. If you haven’t seen it, I would highly recommend watching.