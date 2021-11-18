Could San Andreas 2 With The Rock Happen After All? Here’s The Latest

It’s a little hard to believe it’s been more than six years since Dwayne Johnson, Alexandra Daddario, Carla Gugino and more brought San Andreas 2 to the big screen, with the flick eventually earning over $473k at the box office. The movie seemed primed for a sequel after its release , but as time has passed it has begun to seem more and more like wishful thinking. That said, there may be a silver lining, as producer Hiram Garcia recently talked about The Rock-led film and whether or not it could happen after all.

In fact, it kind of sounds as if ideas are at still being kicked around related to San Andreas 2, as producer Hiram Garcia did tell Screenrant they are “working hard” to crack a second story in that space. He also highlighted that the studio and production companies behind the original flick have interest as well.

We actually have ideas. We're working on something there on how we can continue that story. So, look, disaster movies are so much fun, and that was such a great concept. Our friend, Beau Flynn, had come up with the idea of being like, 'You know what? You love disaster movies. And I would love the idea to do something based around a giant earthquake in the San Andreas fault.' So New Line and Warners have always wanted a sequel to that. So we've been working hard to figure out how we could crack something in that space. But we'd love to be able to continue telling the story in that world. And I agree with you, there's something to just the big cataclysmic…

San Andreas 2 would make sense on a lot of levels. The movie was a box office success, with that $473 K intake on a $110,000 budget before advertising. The Rock is still in high demand and his chemistry with the cast in the movie worked. Sure, while there were some snarky comments about the film, you know, maybe not always handling earthquake-related stuff accurately, in general the movie was well-liked as a disaster flick overall.

The main obstacle to a sequel in the past has, in fact, seemed to be how in-demand Dwayne Johnson is in Hollywood. He currently has a sequel to Jungle Cruise greenlighted and a slew of other upcoming movies in the works, including his DC debut in Black Adam and more. The second challenge that's been mentioned? Making sure that San Andreas 2 does more than simply repeat the premise of the first movie.

In addition, Hiram Garcia touched on who he’d personally like to see locked in as a director on the sequel. Interestingly, while Rampage director Brad Peyton was the one who helmed San Andreas, it seems like the team could look to the master of disaster if the sequel does get greenlighted.

I feel like Roland Emmerich is the master of that. He's, that is no one wants to destroy the world more but we'd like to try and take a couple little pieces of it and see what we can blow up as well.

Currently Roland Emmerich is busy promoting his upcoming Halle Berry flick Moonfall, but after that perhaps he could be persuaded to join a potential sequel. Of course, this all still sounds like it’s very much in the “maybe” stage at this point, but that still gives me more hope than a few months ago when Alexandra Daddario spoke out about how she knew there was a draft written (yay), but how she thinks it's been too long since the movie actually came out for a sequel to happen (boo).

For now, you can see what is actually for sure coming to the schedule -- including that aforementioned Emmerich film -- with our full movies premiere schedule.