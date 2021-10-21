Courteney Cox Jokingly Shades Scream Co-Star With Hilarious Friends Reference

Courteney Cox has proven herself a master of social media. Whether she’s recreating iconic Friends Thanksgiving scenes or laughing at her past style choices, the actress has continued making fans laugh long after her breakout role on Friends. And now she’s taken aim at Scream co-star Melissa Barrera in a hilarious post that pays homage to the NBC sitcom as well as both actresses’ previous New York characters.

Melissa Barrera, who’s best known for the role of Vanessa in the movie adaptation of In the Heights, is among the new actors to the Scream franchise, and will join Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette, who were in the first four movies. Cox drew inspiration from the New York roots of both Vanessa from In the Heights and Monica Gellar from Friends to initiate Barrera into the horror franchise.

Courteney Cox, who plays Gale Weathers in the Scream movies, posted an Instagram video that showed Melissa Barrera walking toward the Friends apartment building as the well-known scene intro music from the classic '90s comedy played. Cox waved Barrera down to ask what she was doing there. Check out Cox's playful confrontation for yourself below:

When Melissa Barrera told Courteney Cox that she was going home — indicating the building that Monica shared with Rachel, Chandler and Joey for the majority of the 10-season NBC series — Cox said that while she was happy Barrera joined the cast of Scream, the Friends franchise was off-limits. She said Barrera’s being there was not okay, and she should go back to Washington Heights.

Okay, rude! Melissa Barrera got the last laugh though, pulling off a great impression of Monica’s infamous, “I know!” as she walked away, much to Courteney Cox’s feigned disgust. Am I the only one who’d love to see these co-stars — and now real-life friends — continue their banter over a cup of coffee at Central Perk?

The bit was such a fun and creative way to honor the actors’ New Yorker characters. But Courteney Cox isn’t the only Scream OG who’s having fun with the new cast. David Arquette, who plays officer Dewey Riley in the franchise, recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the “incredible experience” he had working on Scream with younger actors, including Jenna Ortega from You Season 2. Director Tyler Gillett, as well, has spoken about the actors — old and new — coming together like a family.

Along with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, actors new to the Scream franchise include Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quaid (The Boys) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers). Scream 4 actress Marley Shelton will also return for the fifth movie as Judy Hicks.

As we impatiently wait for the release of franchise’s newest installment — I'm even more excited now that the first trailer dropped — we do know that the cast has had the chance to see the finished product, with Melissa Barrera teasing that this movie will be worth the wait. Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. In the meantime, check out our list of 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie night.