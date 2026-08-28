I Had No Idea Gordon Ramsay And Tom Holland Knew One Another And Took The Same Flight For Months

I hear the saying, “It’s a small world,” all the time, but I love those stories where it actually feels like it is. So, I got a real kick out of this case involving Tom Holland and Gordon Ramsay, who apparently became good buds after sharing the same flight not once, but multiple times. Crazy, right?

Since Gordon Ramsay comes from the TV cooking world, with more coming on the upcoming TV schedule, and Tom Holland is in the movie business and just had the highest-grossing projects on the 2026 movie schedule, I do not naturally associate them. Sure, there’s some overlap, but they are quite a random pairing, aren't they? Explaining how they ended up spending time together, Holland recalled:

You and I had that summer where we were on the same flight every second weekend. We’d sit next to each other… Maybe a few glasses of champagne back then.

It’s kind of sweet, right? It’s an unexpected pairing, but clearly they got along if they kept choosing to sit next to each other on one flight after another. Though there was this one time when their being flight buddies backfired, specifically for Ramsay. In his words:

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I never told you what happened like the third or fourth time. I just finished filming. I sat down, got on board, tracksuit on, glass of champagne. I took a sleeping tablet. You came on last, sat down in front of me. I’m like, ‘Oh shit, I’m fucked.’ You’re the only person who kept me up for four hours. I had taken this tablet, and I was so fucked. I was so desperate to get to sleep, but I just… We were having such a great chat.

This is so funny to me. Since Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for letting his anger out on camera for things like overcooked food, I would expect him to have told Tom Holland off on that flight. But he was very kind and respectful of Holland, and got lost in the chat they were having. Even though he had planned to sleep the whole flight. Here’s how a surprised Tom Holland responded:

Mate, you should have just told me fuck off. I would have left you alone.

This must have been years ago because, as they shared, they’d hang out over champagne, and Holland has been sober since 2022. The pair reunited recently to cook with Holland’s non-alcoholic beer company, BERO. You can check out the full video below:

Tom Holland and Gordon Ramsay Bond Over A Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich - YouTube Watch On

They seem like such good mates! I had no idea. I have to wonder if they’ve gone on double dates with their partners. Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship recently took the next step when they became husband and wife. Meanwhile, Ramsay and his wife have been together for almost 30 years.

Anyways, both of them are booked and busy as usual. Holland is taking a much-deserved break from the spotlight after being in two huge movies back-to-back, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Ramsay has Hell’s Kitchen coming back this fall, and another season of Being Gordon Ramsay is coming next year for those with a Netflix subscription.

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I hope these two will reunite in the future. I also hope there’s another cooking collaboration on the way!